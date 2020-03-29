Sullivan: Nostalgia's fine, but nowhere near the real thing

Like many Americans sheltering in place during the coronavirus crisis, I’ve watched my share of television. Gov. Cuomo’s daily press conferences have become must-see events. I spent much of the weekend bingeing “Tiger King,” a bizarre and mesmerizing Netflix documentary that is currently the most popular show on TV.
But until Sunday morning, I had avoided a ritual that's been as commonplace as checking my messages or brushing my teeth: For the first time in a week, I put on ESPN.
Really, there hadn’t been much point. Popping on our national sports network would be a reminder that virtually no games were being played in this country and around the world. Still, I was curious to find out what was passing for sports news these days.
The first thing I saw was the finish of the Florida Derby. The winning horse generally does well in the Kentucky Derby. But the big derby has been postponed until at least September. Why they were still running at Gulfstream at this point was a mystery.
Of course, I’ll never fully understand what motivates sports gamblers, or the State of Florida.
There was no getting away from COVID-19. The scroll at the bottom of the screen, normally a recap of scores from the night before, informed us that former LSU wideout Orlando McDaniel had died of complications from the virus. So had Bobby Hebert Sr., father of former Saints and Falcons quarterback, Bobby Hebert Jr.
James Dolan, owner of the New York Knicks, had tested positive for the virus. So had a second, unnamed member of the NHL’s Colorado Avalanche.
Soccer superstar Christiano Rolando and his Italian club, Juventus, had agreed to forgo some $90 million euros (roughly $100 million in U.S. dollars) to help the club during the crisis.
One benefit of having no games to report was that it allowed ESPN to re-air a moving feature on Rob Mendez Jr., a 32-year-old man who was born without arms and legs but became a successful high school football coach in California. If the idea was to lift the spirits of people in a difficult time, they succeeded.
We’re also getting plenty of nostalgia with our sports reports these days. ESPN has been running a bracket-style tournament where viewers vote on the greatest college basketball players of all time. It lost all credibility when Lew Alcindor (later Kareem Abdul-Jabbar) was eliminated in the Round of 32.
They also ranked the top 10 Elite Eight games in NCAA Tournament history (men and women). This would have been the week of the tournament regionals, when the Sweet 16 converge on four sites and determine the participants in basketball's Final Four.
As it turns out, I was at the games that were ranked first and second: The two regional finals in which Christian Laettner hit a buzzer-beating shot in overtime to put Duke in the Final Four.
Everyone remembers Laettner’s shot that beat Kentucky, 104-103, in OT in 1992, a game regarded by many as the greatest NCAA tourney game in history. What’s often forgotten is that Laettner did it two years earlier, leaning into the lane to hit a short jumper to beat Jim Calhoun’s first great UConn team in the ’90 regional final at the Meadowlands.
I was fortunate enough to arrive in Buffalo soon after Laettner, an Angola kid whose dad was a printer at the Buffalo News, went to Duke. As the college hoops writer, it was my great fortune to chronicle his exploits during his final three seasons at Duke — and when he became the only college player on the Dream Team.
Later Sunday, I noticed that my full-time employer, WIVB-TV, was airing a replay of the famous NCAA championship game between Georgetown and Villanova in 1985. I watched until it was 2-0 and turned off the TV. I’ve had enough of nostalgia. As Bisons president Mike Buczkowski told me for a story last week, you can only watch so many of those classic games on TV.
The crisis is serious, I know, and it was necessary to suspend sports and practice social distancing. But thinking of those old games only makes me want the real thing more. If it seems frivolous to point out, I’m sorry, but I suspect a lot of sports fans are feeling the same way right now. They miss it.
It’s not old results that sustain us, but not knowing what drama might happen next — the possibility of new games, new heroes, the knowledge that the next game we watch could be the one that we’re looking back upon in amazement decades from now.
Late Sunday afternoon, some college kid could have nailed a 3-pointer at the buzzer in overtime to put his team in the Final Four. Who knows? It could have been another George Mason or Loyola Chicago.
I miss the drama, and the highlights and box scores. I miss the players from the LPGA and PGA making a 10-foot putt on 18 to win a major, or walking up 18 with a safe lead while the crowd roars in approval.
I’ll miss the finish of the Boston Marathon and the Kentucky Derby and the Masters and the Indianapolis 500 and the NCAA title game on Monday night with “One Shining Moment”.
They’re talking about playing games in MLB without fans, at neutral sites. Sports aren’t the same, as LeBron James said, but if they decide to play baseball, and that the players will be safe, I’m all for it.
One thing is certain: the next time I get to see a game, I won’t take it for granted. All these retrospectives and rankings and classic games just don’t do it for me. It’ll be awhile before I pop on ESPN again.
Until then, there’s always Netflix.
Jerry Sullivan is a sports columnist with over 30 years experience in Western New York. Follow him on Twitter @ByJerrySullivan or respond via email at scoreboard@gnnewspaper.com.
