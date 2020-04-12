Sullivan: Armstrong playing waiting game, like everyone else

On March 9, the Toronto Raptors finished a five-game, nine-day road Western road trip with a Monday night win over a tough Utah Jazz team. The win, their fourth straight, left them at 46-18 — the exact record they’d had at the same time a year earlier in their NBA championship season.
Jack Armstrong, the team’s veteran analyst, was ready for much-needed needed break. The team didn’t play again until Saturday. Armstrong arrived with the team in Toronto around 4 a.m. on Tuesday and got on a connecting flight to south Florida and his “second home,” the family condo in Delray Beach.
The next night, the NBA canceled a game in Oklahoma City when Utah center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus, setting off a series of sports closings around the country. Later that night, the league announced it was shutting down operations until further notice.
Armstrong’s little four-day break turned into 23 days in southeast Florida. With no games to cover, Jack figured he might as well stay in sunny Delray Beach, where he could do his daily runs in 80-degree weather and work from the condo.
His wife, Dena, stayed awhile before heading back to their Lewiston home for work reasons. Armstrong finally returned to Western New York last week. One of his three sons returned recently from college and is taking classes from home. Like most of us, Jack is sheltering in place and wondering when the world, and the NBA, might return to normal.
“I would have been on the first flight to Toronto on March 14th,” Armstrong said Saturday, one month to the day after the NBA suspended the season. “We were playing the Pistons that night in Toronto. Then it was game after game, then the NCAA Tournament, Raptors games, the craziness of late March, early April, where you literally don’t have a day off.
“So I said, this is the only three-day break. After that, I’m going to be working every day now through the end of the playoffs.”
Armstrong went into a brief self-quarantine when he arrived at Delray Beach. The Raptors’ last game had been in Utah, the first team to have players infected (Donovan Mitchell tested positive a day after Gobert). So everyone from the Raptors was tested when they got back to Toronto to make certain they hadn’t been infected.
“I was in Florida, so our team doctor called me immediately and said, ‘You need to self-isolate,'” Armstrong recalled. “So I did for my first few days there. I said I was happy to be tested if he arranged it with the Miami Heat doctor. He said, ‘They’re not testing anyone in the U.S. unless they have symptoms.'
“So a few days later, Toronto Public Health called me and everyone (from the team) at that point had tested negative. They said basically, ‘You no longer have to quarantine. As long as you practice social distancing, you’re fine.’”
Jack had plenty to keep him busy at the condo. Armstrong does basketball commentary for TSN, the Canadian sports network. They’ve been doing hoop analysis and Raptors retrospectives. This weekend, they’re showing the last two games of last year’s NBA Finals against the Warriors, when Toronto won for its first-ever league title.
Sunday would have been the home finale against the Knicks at Scotiabank Arena. Then it would have been back to Florida for games at Orlando and Miami next Tuesday and Wednesday. The playoffs, with the Raptors beginning defense of their NBA title, would have begun next Saturday.
“It’s frustrating,” Armstrong said. “That last game in Utah was an amazing win, over a good team. Right now, they have the same record they had a year ago, with Kawhi Leonard.
“This has been as much fun as last year, maybe more because expectations haven’t been as high,” he said. “Every time you turn around it’s like, ‘Wow, this is really cool.’ There’s been so many fun storylines on a team that has been consistently overcoming injuries and truly playing like champions. I miss it.”
When the NBA will come back is impossible to say. Commissioner Adam Silver said last week that the league won’t make any decisions until at least May, because it’s so hard to predict what will happen with COVID-19. Dallas owner Mark Cuban said “it’s not inconceivable” that the league could resume operations in early June.
There’s talk of playing games in arenas without fans. There’s been speculation about truncated playoff series, maybe even the early best-of-threes like in the NBA’s old days. But the longer the national shutdown persists, the greater chance the 2019-20 season might be lost for good.
“Your guess is as good as mine,” Armstrong said. “If the two of us were sitting with Adam Silver right now, he’d have as much an idea as you and I would. We’re all kind of on that wild roller coaster ride with so many twists and turns and ups and downs. You really don’t know.
“Even if we come back,” he said, “do you have a few regular season games or do we go right to postseason? What is the conditioning and fitness level of teams? How do you ramp these guys up? You’ve been to playoff games. It’s a whole different animal. Who does that favor? Older teams? Younger teams? Do you play best two out of three, three out of five, four out of seven?”
Armstrong laughed out loud. It’s foolish to speculate at this point, but what else can you do? If they’re going to play in empty arenas, he says it would be silly to play in large NBA venues, with a vast expanse of empty seats. The NHL is talking about holding potential playoff games in smaller settings.
“Play in small arenas,” Armstrong said. “Make it intimate.”
Whenever and wherever and however they play, hoop fans are eager for real games. Basketball has been Jack's life, from his days as a young college assistant to his years as head coach at Niagara to his two decades as a broadcast icon in Canada.
“I think sports is a definite diversion for people,” he said. “People love it and enjoy it. It takes them away from the challenges and frustrations of daily life. It’s important to the fabric of our society. People want college football on Saturday and NFL on a Sunday. Or whatever. They want the Masters.”
The Masters would have concluded on Sunday. So would the Raptors’ home regular season, their first as a defending NBA champion. It would have been quite a day. Armstrong checks his calendar every day, to see where he would have been.
“Oh, yeah. Absolutely,” he said. “You look at your calendar to see. It looks pretty bleak.”
Jerry Sullivan is a sports columnist with over 30 years experience in Western New York. Follow him on Twitter @ByJerrySullivan or respond via email at scoreboard@gnnewspaper.com.
