The Ken Ruggiero Junior Golf Tournament was a Niagara Falls staple for more than 40 years.
Now organizers are trying to give it a much needed reboot.
The tournament was canceled due to rain in 2019 and was never rescheduled for the 30 kids registered to play before COVID-19 wiped it out last summer. But Niagara Falls City Councilman John Spanbauer reached out to Mayor Robert Restaino in an attempt to revitalize the tournament this year.
The 42nd edition of the tournament is slated for Tuesday at Hyde Park Golf Course, with a $5 registration fee for kids ages 7 to 17. Unfortunately, the two-year hiatus has dampened the excitement for the event and fewer than 10 kids registered a week in advance.
Spanbauer was able to secure donations and assistance from the city, Hyde Park Golf Club, Kelly’s on the Green and Niagara Golf Partners. Now he just needs more players.
“(Interest in) golf for youth in this area, I believe, is low,” Spanbauer said. “I’m out at the golf course a lot and we don’t see kids out there. The goal for this tournament is to get more kids out. If there’s 10 kids, we’re still going to do it and do the best we can. … I don’t care who’s out there. Let’s just get the kids out there and play.”
Initially, Spanbauer wanted to host camps and clinics with free sets of clubs leading into the tournament to teach kids to play, but the plan did not develop in time and he hopes to pursue those options in the future.
Spanbauer is still encouraging any kids to register, even if they have never played before. There will be rules in place for beginners and someone on the course to help teach rules and regulations as the tournament moves along.
“Every one of my brothers played in this tournament growing up,” Spanbauer said. “Many people in the Hyde Park Golf Club have all played in this tournament. As a kid, I believe it was a really positive atmosphere to spend time on a golf course with your friends. It’s a lifelong skill you can enjoy. In this city, we need kids to get involved and parents need their kids to get involved.”
Players ages 15 to 17 years old tee off at 7 a.m. on North 18, 11 to 14 years old at 8:30 a.m. on White 9 and 7 to 10 years old tee off at 8:30 a.m. on White 9. Registration includes lunch and raffle tickets for prizes.
Registration forms can be found at niagarafallsusa.org.
Nick Sabato can be reached via email at nick.sabato@gnnewspaper.com or on Twitter @NickSabatoGNN.
