Sanquin Starks' 716 United team creates college dreams for Niagara Falls youth hoopers

Sanquin Starks tries to get kids from Niagara Falls to see beyond the Cataract City limits. Beyond the drugs, beyond the gunshots and beyond systemic poverty. Now he is using basketball as a vehicle to transport kids from the streets to college gymnasiums and classrooms.
But if a player wants to lace up his sneakers for Starks, he better be able to play and he surely better be ready to work. Hard.
The older brother of former NFL running back James Starks and cousin of NBA guard Jonny Flynn has seen street life swallow even the most gifted athletes. He also knows what it is like to get away, becoming a standout out for D’Youville College in the early 2000s.
Starks has since devoted himself to working with Niagara Falls youths, first as the city’s director of youth services and now with the Niagara Falls Housing Authority. With the creation of 716 United basketball team, composed of the city's sixth, seventh and eighth-graders, Starks and Wayne Ollison — whose son, Qadree, is a running back for the Atlanta Falcons — can blend expertise in working with young people and athletic acumen to provide kids with the goal of attending college.
“If you’re not doing this to get to college, then this isn’t the team for you,” Starks said. “We really push the guys and we go into every aspect — school, community service — so if you’re not looking to go to college, if you’re not looking to play seriously, but I’ll refer you to a different coach or team so you can play for fun. … We want to get these guys to college.”
While working for the city, Starks held basketball camps and community day events and was baffled by the amount of undiscovered talent he encountered. He felt that talent level was better than the pay-to-play travel team he was coaching in North Tonawanda and was even more stupefied there was no similar travel program in Niagara Falls to the one he once played for under former Wolverines coach Sal Constantino.
Starks began hosting workouts, drawing strong turnouts even when he began hosting them at 6 a.m. to gauge commitment levels. Afterward, Starks secured complete funding from his brother James as an avenue to put players into a structured team against quality competition.
As 716 United developed, the team gradually improved. It has not lost a tournament in three months, traveling around Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse and New York City, with out-of-state trips to Ohio and Pennsylvania. It also plays in a summer league tournament in Buffalo with high school players.
With a busy schedule and tough opponents, Starks and Ollison believe it redirects the energy of the players when they leave the gym. Success has made many of them continue working on skills on their own time.
“You remember these guys that you see, what you have to work on and how hard it was,” Starks said. “It puts something in our kids to focus on getting better. When you’re focused on getting better, you’re not focused on being in the streets, you’re not focused on smoking weed and you’re not focused on getting in trouble. You’re focused on your game.”
A bigger picture
Assemblyman Angelo Morinello knows the struggles many kids in Niagara Falls encounter and he knows Starks’ ability to connect with them. So when he heard about 716 United, he saw the program within a broader scope.
Morinello sees 716 United as a grassroots program, not only for basketball, but for the city. Sending more kids to college likely trends to creating more skilled workers that can return and boost Niagara Falls economically.
In addition to basketball skills, Starks and Ollison also require players to provide academic progress reports and perform community service. The coaches even booted a player for getting suspended from school, leaving the door open for him to return once he was able to prove his attitude changed.
When they go out of town, Starks ensures they visit local landmarks, go bowling and stay in the best hotels within budget to show what the world looks like to kids, many of whom have never left Niagara Falls.
“Out of high school you can go into welding, you can go into the trades, you can make starting at $50-60,000 per year and these are some of the things outside of the city limits that exist,” Morinello said. “Everyone needs these worldly experiences. A lot of these young kids just need to feel that there’s somebody that believes in them and that cares about them.”
Morinello’s involvement came at an opportune time. Starks always knew James could not continue to fund the program entirely, while he and Ollison also contributed their own money. Niagara Falls Superintendent Mark Laurrie also helped contribute and provided access to Gaskill Prep for practices.
Laurrie and Morinello helped fund a few tournaments this summer, totaling about $1,500. The next goal is to find an umbrella organization to help fund and secure grants moving forward, as Morinello believes a $5,000 kitty would help fund the program’s travel expenses for a year.
“This is something that we can really use at this time in Niagara Falls,” Morinello said. “Give these kids a future and some pride.”
Eventually 716 United can also be used as a feeder system for the Niagara Falls High School program, which has already been a long-time Western New York power without one. It would allow the current 716 United players to tap into Niagara Falls’ history of basketball success — 14 sectional championships since merging with LaSalle in 2001 — and develop pride when representing the city at tournaments.
Starks has raved about the talent of the team, which features Ohio State commit Roddy Gayle’s younger brother Tre and former Syracuse standout Paul Harris’ younger brother Paul.
“I’m not saying we have — and I’m not saying we don’t — the type of talent like the 2005 (Niagara Falls) team,” Starks said. “Having six or seven Division I guys is pretty unheard of, but these kids can certainly bring a title back to Niagara Falls if their parents are nice and patient and allow them to stay together. They play so well together and they’re not afraid of anything or anyone.”
