Sabato: Mass shootings make playoffs feel unimportant

It’s spring high school playoff time in Western New York. All of the time and effort put into a sport culminates into this time of year. The joy of earning a trophy and a patch meets the anguish and tears of the ends of seasons and careers.
I saw the full range of emotions that come with a playoff game Tuesday. One team was elated after winning a game in an improbable fashion. The other had tears streaming from their eyes, some knowing they would never be able to play together again and some knowing they would never play the sport again.
Twenty minutes later, none of it mattered.
My job is to write about sports, but at the moment it was unimportant. It was unimportant to write about a game when thinking about 21 people (19 kids) from Uvalde, Texas wouldn’t return home to see their families. They would never get a chance to see summer vacation, let alone get a chance to experience high school sports.
The same feeling washed over me when a white supremacist drove three hours to create chaos, pain and destruction by targeting and murdering 10 Black people at Tops on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo. The two shootings were 10 days apart.
These are moments that should galvanize and unite communities and countries. Often a large portion comes together, as we’ve seen in Buffalo. But then there are the people who don’t get it, nor seem to care.
One week after listening to the voices of several strong, tough Black men fill with emotion when talking about what their communities must endure because of the color of their skin, I saw Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr — whose father was murdered by Lebanese extremists while serving as the president of American University of Beirut in 1984 — pound the podium in his pregame press conference over frustration with lack of progress on gun laws.
Other countries have shown mass shootings are preventable. No Western power has a greater problem with gun violence than the United States, accounting for 31% of the world’s mass shootings from 1966 to 2012 despite having 4% of the population, according to a study by University of Alabama criminal justice professor Adam Lankford.
Americans have placed a higher value on self-indulgence and greed than the lives of innocent adults and children. It’s impossible for a country to remain a superpower when its citizens are so comfortable with mass death and violence. Or when some respond by suggesting teachers should carry guns in the classroom.
These are comments from people who don’t understand the problem, don’t want to understand the problem or don’t want to be concerned with the problem. People who want to possess guns just to possess them and politicians who don’t want to lose their votes or are content lining their pockets with money from the National Rifle Association.
The bill Kerr spoke of during his speech — H.R. 8 — would require background checks on all gun sales. The bill passed Congress in March 2021 and has sat on the Senate floor since.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott passed a law allowing permitless carry in August. He also beefed up mental health initiatives for kids and uncapped the number of marshals who could carry guns on campus. Both the Buffalo and Uvalde shooters took fire from armed security or law enforcement but went unharmed because of armored clothing.
Enacting gun control laws seems like an obvious solution. A 1996 school shooting in Scotland led to strict gun laws in the United Kingdom. There hasn’t been a school shooting since. The same year, Australia’s 13th mass shooting in 18 years led to gun laws, and there hasn’t been a mass shooting since. Tuesday was the 27th school shooting in the United States this year and there are 120 guns to every 100 Americans, per a 2018 Small Arms Survey.
Government laws should be the response, not “Guns don’t kill people, people kill people.” Hearing cliches about sacrificing for the betterment of a team is a daily occurrence on the high school beat. Americans should take note. Whether it’s COVID-19 vaccinations, racism or guns, we haven’t learned to sacrifice for the betterment of human decency.
Too often we are bereft of concern for such societal ills until they land on our doorstep. Racism and gun violence landed in the living room of Western New York on May 14. It left me wondering how long it would take for a shooting to come to one of our schools.
Many of the people I have great affection and admiration for — including my wife — are teachers. Do I have to worry about their safety? Do I have to worry about my own safety when I go to a school for my job? The thought of being unsafe in a school should be incomprehensible.
The response to this piece for a portion of readers will assuredly be to "stick to sports." I’d love to. But when people continue to be needlessly killed, sports will continue to be secondary. Urge your local representatives for gun control laws and if they choose power and money over the lives of your friends, family and neighbors, go to the polls and vote.
Maybe then we can stick to sports.
Respond to GNN Sports reporter Nick Sabato via email at nick.sabato@gnnewspaper.com or on Twitter @NickSabatoGNN.
