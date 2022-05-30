Rudoph gets first win of the season at Ransomville

Ransomville naive Erick Rudolph, a third-generation driver, took the lead away on lap eight and drove away to his first Krown Undercoating Modified feature win of the season as Evergreen Lawn & Tree Service presented racing action Friday night at Ransomville Speedway.
Also Friday, Scott Kerwin from Newfane won his second Investor’s Service Sportsman feature of the season; Josh Pangrazio from Oakfield won his second KiPo Motors Street Stock feature of the season; Dante Mancuso from Batavia won his second Sunflowers of Sanborn Mini Stock this season; and Noah Mamo from Ridgeway, Ontario won his first Kevin’s Carpet Cleaning Novice Sportsman feature.
Greg Martin and Ryan Susice were on the front row for the Modified feature with Martin leading ahead of Susice, Chad Brachmann, Pete Bicknell and Rudolph. Susice and Martin would battle for the lead as Bicknell and Rudolph fought for third place. Susice would take the lead away from Martin on lap six and Rudolph would battle with Martin for second.
Rudolph would take over the lead from Susice on lap eight after passing Susice on the outside of turn two. With the top two out front, Williamson would pass Martin with 12 laps remaining to take over third place. Rudolph would drive away from the field to pick up his first Ransomville win of the season.
Brett Martin and Dylan Duhow brought the Sportsman to the green flag with Martin in the lead. Jessica Kriegisch made contact with the turn three wall to bring out the race's first caution on lap two. On the restart, Martin would continue to lead as Brett Senek took over second from Duhow. Kerwin would move into the top three on lap 10 after passing Duhow.
Martin would continue to lead with Senek and Kerwin in tight pursuit. Kerwin went three-wide with Senek and Martin for the lead in turn three and would take over second place. The veteran would then make his move late in the event as he used a late-race restart to pass Martin exiting turn two to take the lead with three laps remaining. Senek would use a late-race pass to take over second from Martin, as Kerwin would go on to score his second win of the season.
Ken Camidge and Pangrazio set the pace in the Street Stock feature with Pangrazio taking the lead. Brandon Sherwood would take over second before being pressured by John Zimmerman for the runner-up position. After a trio of cautions slowed the race, Pangrazio was able to pull away from Sherwood, Zimmerman, Pete Stefanski and Camidge. Camidge would pass Stefanski for fourth place with five laps remaining. Pangrazio would go on to score his second win of the season.
Dave Dussault and Jeffery Wynes were on the front row for the Mini Stock feature, and it was Dussault showing the way with Chris Leone, Curtis Rung, Bob Palmer and Cole Susice racing in the top five. Off a lap five restart, Leone would take over the lead as Mancuso would move into third place. On lap nine, Mancuso moved into second place after passing Susice. Mancuso would take over the lead after passing Leone with four laps remaining, then hold off Leone, Susice, Rung, and Matt Hornquist for the victory.
Mamo and Abby Castile shared the front row for the Novice Sportsman feature with Mamo showing the way. Colby Adamczak would take the lead away early on and started to stretch his lead over the field. Mamo would take over the lead following a lap five restart and would go on to score his first career Ransomville feature win.
Thursday, the juniors took over the Little R for Week 2 for the SANY New York/Burris Racing go-karts. Colin Spatorico won the Mike Barry Motors Senior Heavy feature. Gene Gregoric won the Fisher’s Auto Repair Senior Lites. Dylan Clemons won the Frontier Auto Wrecking Junior 3 feature. Amelia Westlake won the SJE Shocks Junior 2 feature. Aideen Rusnock won the Slack Kart Junior 1 feature event. Vincent Ruggiero and Ryan Barry won the Just Signs and Designs Novice feature.
This week, the go-karts are back Thursday, followed by the first demolition derby of the Big R season Friday night, presented by Triple T Towing. Firth Jewelers and JW Swanson will also be presenting a full card of Krown Undercoating Modifieds, Investors Service Sportsman, KiPo Motors Street Stocks, Sunflowers of Sanborn Mini Stocks and Kevin’s Carpet Cleaning Novice Sportsman.
