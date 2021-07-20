Rudolph gets 4th win at Big R

Third-generation driver Erick Rudolph from Ransomville won the Krown Undercoating Modified feature Friday night as Ransomville Speedway hosted its annual Labor Night at the Races presented by Highmark Western New York and the Niagara-Orleans Labor Council. Dave DiPietro from North Tonawanda won his first Investors Service Sportsman feature of the season; “Showtime” Jaren Israel from Wilson won his fifth straight and sixth overall KiPo Chevrolet Street Stock feature of the season; Cole Susice from Ransomville won the Sunflowers of Sanborn Mini Stock feature; and Colby Adamczak from Akron won the Kevin’s Carpet Cleaning Novice Sportsman feature.
Rudolph and James Sweeting brought the Krown field to the green flag for their 30-lap feature event with Rudolph taking the lead as the field went four-wide behind him with Robbie Johnston, Jesse Cotriss, Chad Brachmann and Sweeting. After Steve Lewis slowed on the front stretch, Rudolph would take off on the restart. Ryan Susice would take over second on lap eight and set his sights on Rudolph.
Rudolph would pull away and encounter lap traffic with 10 laps remaining. Brachmann slowed on the back straightaway to bring out the caution with four laps remaining. On the restart, Rudolph would pull away from Mat Williamson and would go on to score his fourth win of the season. Williamson, Susice, Sweeting and Kyle Inman would complete the top five.
DiPietro and Dylan Duhow were on the front row for the Sportsman event with DiPietro showing the way. Brett Senek would quickly take over the second and go after DiPietro. Cam Tuttle slowed on the front stretch to bring out the race's first caution on lap six. On the restart, DiPietro and Senek would pull away from Austin Susice and Scott Kerwin. DiPietro would pull away from the field as Kerwin would battle with Senek for second. DiPietro would go on to pick up the feature win over Senek, Kerwin, Susice and Andrew Smith.
The battle between Pete Stefanski and Israel continued in the Street Stocks as the duo battled for the lead in the early stages of the 20-lap feature. While Stefanski led the first four laps, Israel would take the lead away on lap five. Pat Dell spun on the exit of turn four to bring out the race’s first caution on lap nine. Anthony Guthrie spun on lap 11 as Israel continued to show the way. Stefanski would look under Israel for the lead on the lap 11 restart, but “Showtime” would keep the lead. Israel would go on to score his fifth straight feature win.
Cole Susice would take off into the lead from the drop of the green in the Sunflowers of Sanborn Mini Stocks feature. Chris Miller and Dante Mancuso raced in second and third, respectively. The lead trio would battle for the lead throughout the feature distance. Mancuso would take second away from Miller and would challenge Susice for the lead. Susice would hold off Mancuso in the late stages to score the win.
Adamczak and Brandon Close were on the front row for the Novice Sportsman feature with Adamczak in the lead. Close spun in turn one and with heavy traffic, Ken Washburn ended up on his side. Washburn climbed out of his car under his own power and assisted the safety crew putting his number 07 back on all four wheels.
Adamczak and Sam Junkin would bring the field down to the green flag for the 15-lap feature when the field was reset, with Adamczak showing the way. While battling Junkin for second, Ken Camidge would spin and bring out the caution. On the restart, heavy contact was made entering turn one and Junkin rolled over the turn one wall. All drivers involved were fine. The final four laps would see Adamczak pull away and pick up the victory, his first in the division.
Thursday, the youngsters were out at the 1/16th-mile Little R.
Riley Bloomingdale was victorious in the $100 to win special for the Fitzgibbon Contracting and Construction Junior 3; Colin Spatorico picked up his fourth Finish Line Auto Detail Senior Heavy feature of the season; Eric Veihdeffer won the Fisher’s Auto Repair Senior Lites feature for the second time this season; Jacob Schulz claimed his fourth SJE Shocks Junior 2 feature of the season; Amelia Westlake and Jackson Bonesky picked up the wins in the Slack Karts Junior 1; and Cole Schumacher, Luke Holmes and Jake Schrader claimed victories in the Just Signs and Designs Novice.
The Little R will return to action this Thursday for a full card of SANY New York Go-Kart racing, featuring the $100 to win special for the Fisher’s Auto Repair Senior Lites. Pit gates will open at 5 p.m. and racing will get underway at 7. As always, grandstand admission is free.
The Little R will also be in action Monday for a full SANY New York Go-Kart racing program as the karts will have July 29 off due to the World of Outlaw NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series race on July 30.
The Big R is back this Friday with its annual Sid and Carol Jeffery Memorial Night featuring a full card of racing. During intermission, a “pass the helmet” will take place to benefit Sportsman campaigner Darrell Borkenhagen, who suffered burns to his body following an incident in early July. The races will be streamed live on www.dirttrackdigest.tv. Pit gates open at 5 p.m., grandstands at 6, and racing will get underway at 7:15.
GOLF
Gothic Hill GC
Three more hit holes-in-one over the past couple months:
• Tim Slatery notched his on hole No. 5 back on June 5 while playing with Donna Kilmer.
• Laurie Fester hit hers on the opening hole June 22 while playing in a make-up round for the Monday Ladies League, also witnessed by Donna Kilmer.
• Mike "Doe" Rowley hit his in the Monday afternoon Attitudes League, using an 8-iron on No. 4. He was witnessed by Brian Smith, Tom Kirchburger, Ted Taylor and Jeff Kuzma.
WNYPGA Jr. Tour
Drew Beiter, of Lockport, tied for fourth among boys ages 13-15 at the July 19 event at Lancaster Country Club, carding a 9-over 81. Sanborn's R.J. Delisanti was 10th at 13-over.
Adam Firkins, also of Lockport, placed sixth in boys 16-18, matching Beiter with a 9-over 81. North Tonawanda's Lucas Matyevich and Andrew Traina finished 16th and 19th, respectively, at 22- and 33-over.
HORSESHOES
Lockport Horseshoe League
• John Klosin went 4-0-1 and posted both high five-game handicap (378) and high single scratch (40) scores for Niagara Hotel in a 17-13 win over Pizza Oven. Scott Huntington picked up an additional three wins in the win.
Roxie Swan went 2-2-1 in the loss.
• Tommy Geiss went 4-1 while the Grounds, Gopher and Randy, both went 3-2 to help Smoke Rings double up E&M Properties, 20-10.
Robert Berry went 3-2 to lead E&M while Dave Kulak and Rich Mehls both went 2-2-1.
Ben Kreiger of Smoke Rings had the high five-game handicap score with 394 while Kulak had the high single scratch score of 54.
• T.J. Tahli went 5-0 and pitched the high five-game handicap score of 413 to lead Attitudes over Ski Lodge, 18-12. Carolyn Slaughter and Joe Lajoe both went 3-2 in the win, with Slaughter throwing the top high single scratch score (62).
Jeff Wozniak finished 3-2 for the Lodge.
• MID-YEAR STANDINGS: Attitudes, 90.5-59.5; Smoke Rings, 88-62; Pizza Oven, 80.5-69.5; Niagara Hotel, 72-.5-77.5; E&M, 62.5-87.5; Ski Lodge, 56-94.
