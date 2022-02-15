MIDDLEPORT — Royalton-Hartland won a share of its first Niagara-Orleans League boys basketball championship since 1996 on Tuesday, but that was not the most important moment of the night for the program.
Just as the Rams were prepared to race onto the court for the biggest game of the season against Medina, 4-year-old Jack Waterman was ushered into the locker room with his family, where he was presented with signed basketballs and jerseys and told they were playing for him.
Since October, Waterman has been battling Wilms tumors on both kidneys, with setbacks along the way. Waterman recently returned to preschool for the first time since December and Roy-Hart felt compelled to dedicate its season to his recovery.
Roy-Hart trailed by four at halftime, but not knowing if Jack would be able to stay the entire game, decided to take a brief moment to take a photograph with his family. It also gave the players a chance to understand basketball is secondary. The Rams went on to win 70-52.
“That kid’s a real hero,” Roy-Hart head coach Joe Pawlak said. “That’s tough and that’s being tough. That’s not being down in a basketball game or getting a bad foul call. That’s tough. What that family is doing is tough. … My heart goes out to them. We’re focused on basketball, but whatever we can do for that family, we’re going to do it.”
Prior to coming into the locker room, Pawlak nor his players had met Waterman or his mothers, Cortlyn and Jamie — though Cortlyn is an elementary substitute teacher in the district. They didn't need to know the family to offer their support. Neither did the Roy-Hart community.
The Watermans have been bombarded with offerings of support from community members, some they didn’t even know. They have received anonymous checks, food, gas cards and anything else imaginable in an attempt to make life easier during Jack’s treatments.
So many people messaged the Watermans that they set up a Facebook group — Waterman’s Warrior — to provide updates for more than 1,000 followers rather than sending messages to individual inquiries. The amount of support also makes accepting help a little bit easier.
“Everybody in the community has been incredible with their support,” Jamie said. “We are not from this town, we didn’t grow up here, and as a same-sex couple, we didn’t know how the community would back us. But we cannot thank everybody enough for the support we’ve gotten throughout the entire process.”
•••
Cortlyn and Jamie Waterman thought they were living their ideal life. At one time they were nervous about being accepted as a same-sex couple in a brand new community and even sending their oldest son Carter (now 7) to school.
But it didn’t take long for the Rochester-area transplants to feel whole in Middleport. The family of four — Jamie carried Carter and Cortlyn carried Jack — was living an enjoyable life, save for Jack being diagnosed with diabetes a year ago.
And then Jamie’s mother felt a lump on the left side of Jack’s stomach one day this fall. There were no previous symptoms or signs. The lump was just there. Tests found tumors on both kidneys, including a softball-sized tumor on the left. Jack is among the 5 to 10% of kids per year with Wilms tumors on both kidneys and has multiple tumors on both.
“I would wake up and cry for the first two weeks in the middle of the night,” Cortlyn said. “... I also had a really hard time using the word cancer in front of Jack. Cancer is a scary word and you can never imagine living your life with cancer. But a friend told us that kids don’t know what cancer means unless you tell them. It’s just part of Jack and he has to own it. He will say, ‘I have diabetes. I have cancer,’ and says it with confidence.”
A survival rate was not initially provided by doctors, but after seeing an oncologist at Memorial Sloan Kettering Hospital in New York City, Jack was given a 75-to-80% cure rate.
The tumors were so large doctors had Jack undergo 12 weeks of chemotherapy to shrink them prior to surgery, but they didn’t shrink. Surgery went well, as doctors were able to save most of his left kidney, but he has 24 more weeks of chemotherapy and seven days of radiation.
Many of the emotional struggles and concerns for the Watermans have come after surgeries rather than being concerned beforehand. The first hospital stay was two weeks and then intermittent trips to Golisano Children’s Hospital in Rochester.
For surgery, the Watermans traveled to MSK for eight days, returned home for 21 hours and had to go back to Rochester for two more weeks because of a rare infection.
"The hardest part is to see him in pain and not be able to do much about it,” Jamie said. “We can give him the medicine to make him feel better. There’s nausea from the chemo and pain from the surgery and sometimes we don’t know if he’s nauseous when his belly hurts or he’s in pain because his belly hurts.”
The Watermans have also had to endure a setback each time there seems to be improvement. Preliminary imaging only saw tumors on one kidney, only to find it was bilateral, moving the cure rate down from 90%.
After surgery that brought a scar spanning his entire abdomen, Jack contracted enterococcus gallinarum, a rare infection. Doctors also thought it was unlikely he would have high blood pressure after surgery and he did. They also did not think he would have a urine leak and he did. It was also presumed he would not need a drain upon discharge, but has two.
Jack is currently progressing, but reemergence of tumors following the end of chemotherapy would be difficult to cure, according to doctors. Still, Jack’s persistence and insistence on finding the joy of being a kid makes it easier for his parents to find hope.
“It’s been really hard to stay optimistic,” Cortlyn said, “but once you see him in front of you, you can only focus on the happiness, the smiles, contagious positivity and resilience that children have.”
