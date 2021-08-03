Reutzel wins Outlaw Shootout at Ransomville Speedway

For the fourth time this season and first at Ransomville Speedway, Clute, Texas’ Aaron Reutzel won the NOS Energy Drink World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series A-Main on Friday night.
Cameron Tuttle from Wilson won his second Investor’s Service Sportsman feature of the season as Planter Box Direct by All Metal Works, Mark Angelo, Moley Magnetics, Wasik Trucking, Krown Undercoating, Nutrien, Huron Plumbing and Advanced Demo Services presented the racing program.
Brad Sweet, who was making his 700th career A-Main start with the Outlaws, and Reutzel and brought the Shootout to the green flag, with Reutzel showing the way. Danny Varin spun in turn three to bring out the race's first caution on lap two after suffering a bent rear axle. On the restart, Kraig Kinser moved up into fourth place and David Gravel took over fifth, with Reutzel, Sweet and Paulie Colagiovanni inside the top three. As the top three pulled away, Gravel closed the gap and would challenge Kinser for fourth place. Colagiovanni took over second with an outside move past Sweet on lap 12 and would go after race leader Reutzel.
With the top two pulling away, Sweet, Kinser, Gravel and Sheldon Haudenschild battled for third place for much of the second half of the feature event. Haudenschild would pass Gravel on lap 17 to enter the top five. Haudenschild would continue to move up as he passed Kinser for fourth place on the following lap. Haudenschild would close in on Sweet for third place with 10 laps remaining as the leaders encountered lap traffic.
Colagiovanni closed the gap on Reutzel for the lead while in lap traffic and was right on the rear tale tank of Reutzel in the closing laps. While running in the top five, Haudenschild slowed on the back straightaway and shredded a flat right rear tire with two laps remaining, setting up a green-white-checkered finish. The final two laps would see Colagiovanni run the outside of the speedway to get a run on Reutzel for the lead. Reutzel would score the win over Colagiovanni with Kinser, Sweet and Gravel completing the top five.
Andrew Smith and Cameron were on the front row for the Investors Sportsman feature event, with Smith showing the way. Brett Martin, Austin Susice and Brett Senek raced in the top five early on. Susice would take over third from Martin on lap 10, as Senek took over fourth place on lap 11.
Tuttle would go to the outside of the speedway and would complete the pass and take over the lead from Smith at the race's halfway point. Tim Nies slowed on the front straightaway to bring out the races’ first caution with three laps remaining. Tuttle would hold off Smith and Susice on the late-race restart to claim his second win of the season.
This Friday will be the “Super Fan” Joseph Scholtisek $2,000-to-win special for the Krown Undercoating Modifieds as well as the $500-to-win Rick Scholtisek Memorial for the Sunflowers of Sanborn Mini Stocks. The Investor’s Service Sportsman, KiPo Chevrolet Street Stocks and Kevin’s Carpet Cleaning Novice Sportsman are also on the card. The rescheduled Kids Rides will also take place.
Niagara Metals, Buffalo Fuel Corp, Niagara Hardwood, Parkhill Tree Service and A-1 Landcare will present the racing action. Pit gates will open at 5 p.m., with grandstands opening at 6 and racing will get underway at 7:15. The entire program will be streamed live on www.dirttrackdigest.tv Fans, drivers, and crews can listen to all the racing action on 96.5FM using their portable FM Radios while on the property.
