Ransomville's Billy Quarantillo returns in nationally televised fight

Billy Quarantillo is ready to hop back into the cage and he’s going to do so on national television.
The Ransomville native will be part of the undercard for UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs. Rodriguez on July 16 at UBS Arena in Elmont. Quarantillo is scheduled to fight Bill Algeo (King of Prussia, Pennsylvania) in a featherweight bout. The preliminary fights will air on ESPN at noon, while the main card will be on ABC at 3 p.m.
Quarantillo (16-4) has lost two of his last three fights after rattling off an eight-match winning streak. He lost to Shane Burgos by unanimous decision in his last bout at UFC 268 on Nov. 6, 2021. He beat Gabriel Benitez by TKO in July 2021 and lost to Gavin Tucker by unanimous decision at UFC 256 in December 2020.
Algeo is 15-6 during his career, winning a unanimous decision against Joanderson Brito on Jan. 15, but has not won back-to-back fights in his last six.
After fighting in Madison Square Garden in November, this will be Quarantillo’s second consecutive fight in New York. He had previously not fought in-state since defeating Adrian Vilaca in February 2019 in Niagara Falls.
The main event of the card will be former UFC featherweight challenger Brian Ortega and Yair Rodriguez. Burgos, who has wins over Quarantillo and Algeo, is also expected to fight Charles Jourdain.
