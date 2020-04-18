One of the legends of Western New York motorsports has passed.
Ransomville's Ed Ortiz, a popular and winning stock car racer whose career spanned three decades, died Thursday at Buffalo General Hospital at the age 88 due to complications of coronavirus.
Ortiz was instrumental in the founding of Ransomville Speedway. In the 1950s, the promoters of stock car racing at Buffalo’s Civic Stadium would purchase 15-minute blocks on a local TV station Saturdays after the 6 p.m. news to tease race fans by airing a heat race or two. The live broadcasts abruptly would end with the tagline "There’s still time to make it down to see the races!”
Ortiz and his friends in the Slo-Pokes Car Club watched those commercials and decided they wanted to race too, but perceived it was too far to tow their jalopies from Niagara County to Buffalo. They needed their own track. Ortiz’s father owned a farm with a large field that was lying fallow. They obtained permission from Ortiz’s father to use the land.
They were just going to make a small oval to race a few cars around, they said. It would be good for the local community, they said, because it would keep the young guys from racing on the streets. Ortiz and the gang borrowed the town’s grader and they cut a small oval into the land. When the members of the club raced their cars on the track, they began to draw crowds and even more cars. These impromptu jalopy races were turning into a big deal for the locals. Sometimes the club would pass the hat and they’d even have a purse for the evening’s fun.
Ortiz’s father, wary of losing the farm should someone be injured, decided the club needed to race elsewhere. Another club member’s father owned fallow farmland. Same story, same result. Finally, the club raised enough money to purchase the piece of land where Ransomville Speedway now stands. The present oval actually is the third incarnation of Ransomville Speedway.
Ortiz’s first feature win came at Merrittville in 1958. Two weeks later, he scored another win, this time at his home track. Ortiz was not afraid to travel. He told me if they heard of a race somewhere that paid well, they’d go. Ortiz’s talent sharpened and his No. 0 coupes were successful on dirt and pavement from the Buffalo area to New Jersey and all points in between. Ortiz’s trophy collection included awards from Lancaster, Fonda, Utica-Rome, Old Bridge, N.J., and of course Merrittville. He drove for winning car owners Gil Bruss and Bill Sandman in the early ‘70s.
Ortiz was the first American driver to win a championship at Merrittville (1961), the Ontario track. He followed that up with points titles at Ransomville (1962), two at Canandaigua (1962, 1963), Lancaster on asphalt (1966) and a fifth, final crown at Rolling Wheels in 1971. He also was named 1962 NASCAR New York State Sportsman champion.
Perhaps more important than Ortiz’s hefty trophy shelf was his popularity. Ortiz was loved by the fans, young and old. His son Jipper told the Buffalo News, "I was just a little tyke but I do recall all the fans who used to crowd around his car to meet him in the pits after the races. I thought that was the way it was for everyone. I now realize that's not the way it is for all drivers and the fact that so many people came to my dad's pit tells just how popular he was.”
Ortiz’s sons, John and Jipper, followed in their father’s footsteps. Jipper tried his hand at stock car racing in 1993 as a fill-in driver for his brother and went on to become a winning racer and car builder in his own rite. Long after he retired from racing, Ortiz and his children totaled his feature wins at the various ovals and determined he’d won 199. They convinced him to come out of retirement to shoot for 200. In 1998, at age 66, Ortiz hopped behind the wheel of Jipper’s DIRT Pro Stock for one more shot at victory lane. He finished second in the feature. He recalled second place wasn’t too bad, that is, until the track officials sought him out. The winner’s car was illegal and the driver was disqualified. Ortiz had his 200th win after all.
Ortiz was a lifelong resident of Ransomville and operated Ortiz’s Garage on Youngstown Lockport Road for decades. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Betty, and children Ronnie, John and Jipper. Memorials will be held at a date to be announced.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.