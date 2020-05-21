Quarantillo returns to octagon

After a brief delay caused by COVID-19, Ransomville native Billy Quarantillo is set to return to a UFC octogon.
The 31-year-old will fight Spike Carlyle in a catchweight (150-pound) bout on the undercard of UFC Fight Night 172, scheduled for May 30 in Las Vegas.
Quarantillo is 13-2 for his career. After earning titles in the Strike Off Fighting Championships and King of the Cage promotions, he earned his UFC shot by stopping Kamuela Kirk with punches in UFC President Dana White's Contender Series on July 23, 2019.
Quarantillo's UFC career started Dec. 7, 2019 when he beat Jacob Kilburn via submission at UFC on ESPN 7 in Washington, D.C. His second fight, against Gavin Tucker, was scheduled for April 25 but ended up cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The 27-year-old Carlyle was born in and fights out of San Diego. He has a 9-1 career record and like Quarantillo is 1-0 in UFC.
