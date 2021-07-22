Power to honor Voutour on PAL night

Former Niagara County Sheriff James Voutour made his professional baseball debut with the Niagara Falls Rapids of the New York-Penn League in the summer of 1990, hitting a home run in his first plate appearance in the league in Erie, Pa.
Now, 31 years later, Voutour will have his No. 20 retired by the Niagara Power of the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League tonight at Sal Maglie Stadium. And, despite that home run in his first at-bat in the pros, it won’t be because of his stats.
“The problem is that I never hit another one after that,” Voutour said with a laugh, explaining that it was a “bomb to centerfield.”
Instead, Voutour’s number and jersey will be retired because of the work he’s done over the years with the Police Athletic League and helping kids in Niagara County enjoy sports. To Voutour, that’s an even bigger honor than if it had been for his stats.
“That means a lot more than if I hit 100 home runs and batted .400,” he said. “That doesn’t help anyone. I enjoyed doing what I could for the kids over the years, and I continue to support them. In that respect, it's an honor to share it with everybody in the community that helps out. I wasn't the only one doing good stuff. There were a lot of people doing good stuff.”
Voutour’s jersey retirement ceremony will coincide with PAL night, first responders night, a touch-a-truck event, post-game fireworks and a chicken wing eating contest. It’ll be a big night at the ballpark, said Patrick Tutka, president of the Power.
“What I’ve tried to do is combine a bit of everything into the night,” he said. “Because of COVID, we didn’t get to do a lot of the things that we normally do. Instead of spreading them out, we put them all into one night.”
The game, against the Elmira Pioneers, starts at 6 p.m. Members of the PAL and first responders will be admitted free.
Voutour, who retired as Niagara County Sheriff at the end of 2019, now works as the director of strategic relationships at Axon, a company that makes tasers and body cameras for law enforcement agencies. He loved playing for the Rapids, even though it was a humbling experience.
“I excelled in every league I played in,” he said. “High school, college and summer leagues. Then when you get to the minor leagues, you’re just a nobody. You're playing with the best people in the world and you get humbled very quickly.”
To be one of the minuscule number of people who actually play in a professional baseball game was a “dream come true,” Voutour said. Making the switch from amateur baseball to professional baseball is difficult for a variety of reasons.
“Playing minor league baseball when you come out of amateur baseball is a huge jump,” he said. “It takes a long time to get used to wooden bats and high end pitching. Just to have the honor, even to play for one season, was really special.”
Voutour played in a similar league to the league the Power play in for a summer, and is thrilled the team is in Niagara Falls. Because of reductions in the rounds of the Major League Baseball draft, there are top-end players in the league.
“I think what people don’t realize is that leagues like this are going to become the new rookie ball, like the Niagara Falls Rapids were,” he said. “There are going to be a lot of kids who don’t get drafted and are really good, and they’re going to be playing in leagues like this. The quality is going to skyrocket.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.