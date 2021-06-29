Power split with 1st-place Jamestown

The Niagara Power welcomed the Jamestown Tarp Skunks to Sal Maglie Stadium for a pair of seven-inning Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League contests Tuesday and gave the West Division leaders all they could handle in a doubleheader split.
The opener needed extras, knotted at 3 through seven. Jamestown was able to plate a pair in the top of the eighth off Baylor righty and Power reliever Joey Schott (1-1), while the Tarp Skunks' Justin Guiliano (6-0) remained nearly untouchable, tossing 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief for the win. Outfielder Cole Gabrielson (College of San Mateo) was the offensive star for Niagara, going 2 for 3 with a solo home run.
Jamestown opened Game 2 with a four-run top of the first, but it was all Power from there. Niagara tied the game with three runs in the second, took the lead with three more in the fourth and blew things open with a six-run fifth on its way to a 14-5 victory. Cheektowaga native and Canisius College righty Brett Kochanski (1-1) picked up the win on the mound, tossing three scoreless innings of relief. The Power touched up Jamestown starter Evan Harrison (3-2) for 10 runs on 10 hits and three walks.
Niagara leadoff hitter Noah Marcelo (Skyline College) went 2 for 2 with two runs and six RBI, clubbing a three-run home run in the fourth. The Power's bottom five hitters — Casey Saucke (Virginia), Rhett Maynard (TCU), Bryce Arnold (Campbell University), Nathan Manning (Cal-Berkley) and JD Rodgers (Vanderbilt) — set the table for him, going a combined 9 for 14 with four walks, 10 runs scored and six RBI.
The win pulled the Power (9-14) out of the West Division basement, percentage points above the Newark Pilots (8-13). After a 5-12 start, Niagara is 4-2 in its last six games.
The Power play at Jamestown (16-7) tonight and Friday, with an off day scheduled in between. They remain on the road Saturday at Batavia before returning to Sal Maglie Stadium on Sunday, when they'll host Elmira at 6 p.m. for a special Fourth of July celebration.
Fans attending Sunday's game will have the option to view the fireworks display at Hyde Park, sponsored by Joe Cecconi Chrysler Complex, afterward. Tickets for the game will cost just $1.
“The City of Niagara Falls is pleased to be able to offer not only the Fourth of July Fireworks display with the help of Joe Cecconi Chrysler Complex, but to also have additional entertainment available with this baseball game,” Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino said in a statement announcing the partnership. “We’re proud to have the Niagara Power call Sal Maglie stadium home, and invite our residents and visitors to cheer on our City’s team and enjoy the fireworks afterwards.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.