Power optimistic despite slow start

NIAGARA FALLS — To borrow from Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott, it’s all about trusting the process if you’re a follower of Niagara Power baseball.
And that’s been the best way to describe the first two weeks of their 2021 season, including a 5-2 loss to Newark on Saturday at Sal Maglie Stadium. With the recent loss against the Pilots, the Power currently sit in last place in the West Division of the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League at 4-8 overall during their first season in the new league.
As first-year manager Stu Pederson said, building confidence in the players has been a big challenge, which was evident in their inconsistent play at the plate Saturday night.
“It’s like we’re trying to do too much than just staying within themselves and saying, ‘Hey, let me just get line drives.' Quit trying to hit balls out of the park and stuff,’” said Pederson. “And it’s like, when you hit them, they’ll come. But, don’t just start trying to do it. Then you’ll end up muscling up and popping up, which we did a lot today.”
After first pitch was postponed due to a brief rain delay, strong pitching was the theme of the contest through the first five innings as Niagara’s Sam Stoutenborough (Cal-Berkley) and Newark’s Julius Teabout allowed only three hits each for their respective clubs. In the top of the sixth, the Pilots loaded the bases twice and went through the entire batting order against Power reliever Seth Tomczak (Arizona State), which resulted in a RBI walk to Jack MacDonald followed by a two-out, two-run single to left field by catcher Nic Adamo for a 3-0 lead.
MacDonald provided more damage at the plate in the seventh inning as his two-run single to right field off Niagara’s Jack Schlotman (Grossmont College) allowed Kyle Higgins and Patrick Blackall and expand to a 5-0 lead.
After Chandler Giles (Delta College) provided a 1-2-3 inning in the top of the ninth, the Power bats came to life against Pilots reliever Walt Rybczynski. With one out and on the first pitch of his at-bat, Niagara third baseman Scott Ogrin (Cal Poly) connected on a fastball from Newark reliever Walt Rybczynski for a solo home run and cut the deficit to 5-1. Two batters later, catcher Brock Rudy (Utah) provided a two-out double – his second hit of the night – moments after a RBI single from teammate Alex Greenfield (Campbellsville University).
After Section V product and soon-to-be Virginia player Casey Saucke drew a walk against Rybczynski and a balk advanced Greenfield to third base, the Power had the tying run at the plate in Tyler Lozano (USC) before his infield groundout ended the rally. The Power finished the contest with nine men left on base.
“If we would’ve approached the sixth inning, seventh inning and eighth inning just like we did that ninth inning – or approach every inning like that, then it’s like, ‘Okay, here, let’s get some energy. Let’s get some runs going and get guys moving,’” said Pederson.
Through Saturday’s contest, the Power have started to gain a sense of familiarity against their opponents in the West division and just look for steady results, despite their 3-7 record in their last 10 games entering Sunday. After splitting a doubleheader against Jamestown on Tuesday, the Power lost to Elmira 10-5, on Wednesday before bouncing back with a 5-2 victory against Batavia the next evening. With the roster nearing its completion with the return of multiple players fresh off their NCAA postseason tournaments earlier this month, the Power are simultaneously attempting to string together a few wins and build a clubhouse chemistry. By developing this combination, the Power believe they can live up to their potential as the July and August months draw closer.
“We’re kind of starting to mesh and every new guy is starting to bond with us as well,” said Power second baseman Noah Marcelo (Skyline College), who finished 2 of 4 at the plate Saturday night. “So, I think we’re making strides as a team. The product isn’t just there yet on the field, but in the clubhouse, it’s great. ... We have a lot of conversations at second base and in the middle infield. We start to see and start to know guys consistently. We’re having fun but at the same time it’s still competing.”
One of the bright spots so far in recent games has been the starting pitching, including Stoutenborough, who made his second start of the season Saturday – both against Newark. Along with only allowing three hits in five innings of work, Stoutenborough recorded a new season-high five strikeouts on 55 pitches. Despite the two no-decisions, the Monterey, California native is happy with how his time with the Power is going so far.
“I’m happy with (my starts),” said Stoutenborough. “I had Nick (Balsano) catch for me last time and I thought he did a really good job and this is Brock (Rudy’s) first time catching me, so, we got on the same page like after the first inning. … It’s easy when your defense is making good plays.”
“He’s a quality pitcher,” added Pederson. “He comes from a quality program. … His tempo was good. It keeps guys in the game. Get the ball, pitch. Get the ball, pitch. It’s not get the ball, look, wait, look again, then, oh, let me throw it now.”
The Power had a quick turnaround with a road trip to Batavia on Sunday and will continue their season Tuesday when they visit Jamestown at Diethrick Park. The Power then return home to face Batavia at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Sal Maglie Stadium.
“I think we’re getting there,” said Pederson on the team’s progression. “We’re finally starting to get a lot of our players in. When we first started, we had limited guys that we had originally that were on the roster. Now, we’re starting to filling that out. We’re getting a couple guys coming and that should be it.
"So, basically, what we have here is what we’re going to have so guys gotta step up and start producing.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.