Power drop PGCBL opener

The Niagara Power's welcome to the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League wasn't quite as warm as they may have hoped.
The Power dropped their first game in their new league on the road Friday night, 8-5 to the Geneva Red Wings.
Runs came fast and furious from both sides. Tyler Lozano, a catcher from Southern California, smashed the first pitch he saw for a two-run home run in the top of the first. Scott Ogrin, an infielder from California Polytechnic, also homered, while Aaron Greenfield, an outfielder from NAIA Campbellsville, finished 4-5 with 2 RBIs and a run scored.
Ben Miller, a junior college pitcher from Delta College, got the opening day start for Niagara and struck out seven of the 11 batters he sent back to the dugout. But he could not escape the fourth inning and was charged with four runs.
Ethan Hurte (0-1), from another JuCo, Merced, came on in relief and was tagged with the loss, allowing four runs. The Power walked six batters in the eighth, allowing the Red Wings to take the lead with three runs.
The Power will take a second chance at their home opener at 6 tonight at Sal Maglie Stadium. The original opener, Thursday, was rained out.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.