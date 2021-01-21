Power changing leagues for summer season

Chaos is a ladder, a very famous television character once said, and the Niagara Power are taking a step up.
Major League Baseball's shredding of the multi-tiered minor league system it used since before George Herman Ruth donned pinstripes has shifted the amateur landscape. Franchises that played professionally under the Minor League Baseball banner just a year ago are now either defunct or latching on at the independent or collegiate summer levels.
The impact of that franchise movement — as well as a missed summer of revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic — has hit at every level, threatening some and creating opportunities for others. The Power have decided to leap at the latter, leaving the only home they've ever known, the New York Collegiate Baseball League, for the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League, effective immediately.
Patrick Tutka, executive director of the Power, said the move was "win-win-win," especially after the Batavia Muckdogs, formerly of the professional New York-Penn League, agreed to join the PGCBL. The Muckdogs give the PGCBL five former NY-Penn League teams, along with Newark, Geneva, Elmira and a Jamestown franchise that once upon a time was the Niagara Falls Rapids.
Meanwhile, the NYCBL had announced two franchises, including the Power's closest regional rival, the Olean Oilers, would not be playing this summer, making the league switch even more enticing simply in terms of logistics.
"We’re incredibly excited," Tutka said. "We were happy to be part of (the NYCBL). We never had any ill will toward NYCBL, they took great care of us. We're very appreciative of the opportunity, proud to be the champion the last two years, but it's time for us to take the opportunity and move to a league where every team is trying to bring in fans, generate revenue."
The NYCBL is a nonprofit league, which provides tax-exempt status and allows it access to some funding from the MLB-MLBPA Youth Development Foundation. Any money made by NYCBL franchises from things like sponsorships, ticket sales, player fees or merchandise must be put back into the organizations.
The PGCBL allows its franchises to be for-profit, though they don't have to be. If an ambitious owner wants to spend a bit extra on players or advertising with the hopes of turning a profit, so be it. The Power, who are owned by a nonprofit in Niagara University, will continue to operate as such.
"The facility quality is much better," Tutka said. "We'll be playing in all former minor league stadiums, while most of the other places (outside home games at Sal Maglie Stadium) we were playing were high school or college fields.
"From our standpoint, the quality of recruiting goes up exponentially. (The PGCBL) had 20-some players drafted in the last few years, six drafted last year even in the (COVID-shortened) draft.
"The quality of baseball is much better, plus, obviously, these are teams people around here know about. People think of Jamestown, that's the team that stole the Rapids from Niagara Falls. Batavia is still going to be known as the Muckdogs. This is as close as we can get to minor league baseball."
The Power will still be coached this summer by Stu Pederson, father of World Series champion Joc. They've got players already committed from Power 5 schools, which has Tutka excited to get going after a summer off.
"I think there's a lot of fans in this region that will appreciate high-quality baseball and that's what we're trying to bring," he said.
