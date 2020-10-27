Pederson to manage Power in 2021

Stu Pederson was excited to coach the Niagara Power this summer, before the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the New York Collegiate Baseball League season.
Pandemic still pending, he's going to get another chance.
The Power are bringing back Pederson, a veteran collegiate league head coach and the father of Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Joc, for the summer of 2021, assuming the coronavirus is under control and the NYCBL is able to return to play.
"I miss the baseball," Pederson said by phone Tuesday from Arlington, Texas, where he was preparing to watch Joc and the Dodgers attempt to win the World Series. "That's what I really enjoy about the summer, coaching for a short period of time. I get my fix in and still help kids out. ... I do it for two or three months, and I really look forward to it each year."
Pederson was drafted by the Dodgers in the ninth round of the 1981 MLB Draft after a college career that wrapped up at USC. He played 12 years of mostly minor league professional ball, though he did see action in eight games with the Dodgers in '85.
He joined the Toronto Blue Jays ahead of the '88 season and closed his career playing five seasons for their Triple-A club, the Syracuse Chiefs (now Mets). There, he became a minor league superstar, Syracuse's version of Jeff Manto. The Chiefs held "Stu Pederson Night" during the '91 season and he was inducted onto their wall of fame in 2012.
Pederson's professional career ended in '92, the same year Joc was born. He returned to California to raise his family — sons Champ, Joc and Tyger and daughter Jacey. Joc and Tyger were both drafted by the Dodgers, and Jacey played soccer for UCLA. Champ, the eldest, was born with Down syndrome and has found success as a motivational speaker and advocate for the disabled.
Stu coached Joc and Tyger in Little League and Palo Alto High School and lent his services wherever they were playing in college. When both were finally in the pros in 2013, Stu decided to retire from full-time coaching, moving into the collegiate summer league ranks. Since then, he's coached in Alaska, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Massachusetts.
The Power are hopeful that Pederson's experience — and connections to high-level college programs across the country — will aid them in their defense of the 2019 NYCBL championship.
"If he was willing to come back, we were more than excited to have him," said Patrick Tutka, executive director of the Power and newly-appointed vice president of the NYCBL. "He was great to work with last year. He's very passionate, very excited, has lots of connections all over the country.
"The roster we had put together for the 2020 season was very good. ... I expect with the opportunities with overloaded rosters in college baseball right now, this year's will be even better."
Pederson said he's made contact with 10 to 15 schools already, including TCU, Tennessee, Vanderbilt and Virginia. The 2020 Power were set to host players from Oklahoma, UCLA and Virginia.
Tutka and the Power have their sights set on another league championship, though first they must navigate the ongoing pandemic.
"We're rolling forward the best we can," Tutka said. "The league is preparing to play, and I think it should be a good, competitive league this year.
"The trophy still sits in the dean's office here at (Niagara University) and I'm not planning on giving it up, and I believe with Stu we'll have a very good team focused on development. ... That's the program we want to have. If you send guys back to their universities better than they were, we've done our job."
