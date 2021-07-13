Ortiz second Power player to be drafted

Channy Ortiz, an infielder who played five games with the Niagara Power this season, was selected in the 14th round, 408th overall Tuesday by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the MLB Draft.
Ortiz hit .500 with a double and six RBI during his short stint with the Power. The Phoenix native hit .313 with eight home runs, 56 runs scored and 33 RBI as a senior this spring for Grand Canyon University.
Ortiz is the second former player to be drafted in Power history. Newfane High School and Canisius College product Rohn Pierce was the first, picked by the Seattle Mariners in the 19th round in 2014.
