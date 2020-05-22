Organizers call off 62nd Porter Cup

The biggest event on the Niagara County summer sports calendar has been lost to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The 62nd Men's Porter Cup has been cancelled, tournament directors announced Monday, making this the first year since 1959 the high-end amateur golf tournament won't take place at Niagara Falls Country Club.
“This is a sad day for us,” Dena Armstrong, who has been involved with the tournament since 1973, said in a press release. “Unfortunately with all of the uncertainty that is going on in NY state regarding COVID- 19, we really didn’t have much of a choice.”
Her tournament co-director Michael Vitch added: “It really came down to a matter of safety for both our members and the players. With all of the uncertainty going on with the phases of reopening in Western New York, after much discussion, we just decided that this would be the best course of action to take.”
Both Armstrong and Vitch said they fully expect the tournament to come back strong in 2021.
Any player that has registered can receive a refund by going to the Porter Cup website or golfgenius.com.
The Porter Cup had been set to take place July 21-25. The Women's Porter Cup, which was scheduled for June 2-5, had already been cancelled in late March.
The summer's third and final event, the Senior Porter Cup, is still scheduled for Sept. 2-4.
