Ollison joins Falcons' practice squad

Qadree Ollison is remaining with the Atlanta Falcons.
The Niagara Falls native, who was released by the Falcons last Thursday, signed on to join the team's practice squad Tuesday, Atlanta announced on Twitter.
The former University of Pittsburgh and Canisius High School running back was a fifth-round pick of the Falcons in the 2019 NFL Draft and appeared in 11 games over two seasons. He logged 50 yards and four touchdowns on 22 carries as a rookie, but was limited to one rush in three games last season.
The 24-year-old competed for Atlanta’s starting running back job for most of training camp with veteran Mike Davis and made the 53-man roster, but an undisclosed injury hampered him for most of the preseason. The Falcons replaced him with Wayne Gallman, a veteran who was released by the San Francisco 49ers on Aug. 31.
