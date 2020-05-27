NYSPHSAA makes history with meeting

LATHAM — The New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) held its quarterly meeting of its Executive Committee via video teleconference for the first time in the history of the Association, which comprises 788-member schools.
According to a press release from Chris Watson, NYSPHSAA director of communications, the Executive Committee unanimously approved a football proposal effective this fall.
With section approval, a contestant or team, may participate in no more than 10 interschool football contests, exclusive of sectional championships. The committee also approved advancing the regional rotations from 2020 to 2021 for boys and girls basketball, baseball, softball, boys lacrosse and girls lacrosse for the winter of 2021 and spring of 2021.
Championship sites were approved for the following:
• Boys soccer — Middletown High School, 2021-23
• Gymnastics — Kenmore High School, 2022-24
• Boys and girls bowling — AMF Strike ‘N Spare Lanes, Syracuse, 2012-23
As a result of the cancellation of numerous state championships due to COVID-19, a one-year extension was approved to grant the Cool Insuring Arena (boys basketball) and Hudson Valley Community College (girls basketball) to host NYSPHSAA winter state championships through 2023.
A one-year extension was approved to additionally grant Binghamton (baseball through 2022), Mark Twain Golf Course (boys golf through 2023), SUNY Cortland (girls lacrosse through 2023), Hofstra University (boys lacrosse through 2023), Moriches Athletic Complex (softball through 2023) and Cicero North Syracuse High School (outdoor track & field moved to 2024) to host NYSPHSAA spring state championships.
Bayport-Blue Point Athletic Director Tim Mullins was also approved as an incoming NYSPHSAA officer. He will begin serving his term as second vice president of NYSPHSAA on Sept 1.
The next meeting of the NYSPHSAA Executive Committee will be July 28-29, 2020, in conjunction with the Central Committee, meeting at the High Peaks Resort in Lake Placid.
The New York State Public High School Athletic Association Inc. is a non-profit, voluntary, educational service organization composed of public, parochial, and private schools dedicated to providing equitable and safe competition for the students of its member schools.
The organization conducts 32 championship events and governs the rules and regulations of high school athletics in New York State. Membership is open to secondary schools providing inter-school athletic activities for boys and girls in grades 7-12
