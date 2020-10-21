NYSPHSAA holds quarterly meeting

The New York State Public High School Athletic Association and its executive committee held their quarterly meeting Wednesday in Saratoga Springs, as the organization voted on several proposals, including the LECOM Harborcenter being selected to host the boys ice hockey championships for 2022-24.
The association and the committee approved to change boys and girls tennis from individual sports designations to team sports, with this taking effect for the girls side during the fall of 2021, as well as the spring of 2022 for the boys. This allows NYSPHSAA to hold its first-ever, single-division team championships on both sides for tennis, which will coincide with the current format for the individual championships.
Here are some of the other approved changes:
• Boys volleyball has added a second libero, aligning with the NCAA rule for the men's side
• Wrestling has been green-lighted on starting a two-year pilot program to revamp the at-large selection process for the NYSPHSAA tournament, which is also effective immediately for the 2020-21 school year
• Three cheerleading proposals: 1) The proposed pilot program from 2018 has been permanently adopted, in order to provide a structure, scoring format and training system 2) The proposed modifications for the scoring areas of the state scoresheet have been approved 3) Week 17 of the NYSPHSAA calendar is when we can expect the game day regional cheer competition, which is set to begin in the fall of 2021
• With this year's cancellation of the fall state championships, the fall 2020 regional and state competition venues had their bids extended to 2021. The state and regional tournament rotations have been approved to advance to 2021 for all fall sports, including girls tennis, as at-large rotations will be used to fill byes.
Although the winter season approaches, no changes were made to the Nov. 30 start date as of Wednesday. There's still no definitive timeline as to if a decision will come sooner, but for now state officials are scheduled to reevaluate high-risk winter sports — wrestling, ice hockey, basketball and competitive cheerleading — by Dec. 31.
NYSPHSAA executive director Robert Zayas shared that all such seasons are contingent on state officials' approvals, to assess what will be the appropriate protocols for the winter season and the recommendations from the New York State Department of Health, in regards to public health and safety metrics.
NYSPHSAA's next quarterly meeting will be held Feb. 3, 2021 in Saratoga Springs.
