A new era has come about in the sports world and it's starting with a more inclusive culture.
The past year has been trying in athletics, but that pales in comparison to the years of discrimination the American Indian community has felt with derogatory names and logos in sports.
Whether it was the Washington Football Team's new name coming after nearly 90 years or MLB's Cleveland franchise putting down its infamous logo and mascot in 2019 after roughly 70 years of existence, the push to nix racist Native symbols has grown in recent years. We can even look here in Section VI and see the same effect, as Lancaster High School adopted the Legends moniker ahead of the 2015-16 school year.
"For too long, sports team names, mascots, and imagery that mock, offend and degrade Native traditions and people have been deemed acceptable in non-Native communities," said Seneca Nation president Matthew Pagels in a December 2020 statement, just days after Cleveland's MLB team announced it would be choosing a new team nickname following the 2021 season.
"I applaud Cleveland’s baseball franchise for taking steps to right this wrong but regret it has taken more than a century of outcry and protests from Native people to see this moment realized. While this is a significant step in the right direction — as was the decision by Washington’s NFL team to drop its racist name this past July — there is still much more to do and this presents yet another moment to recognize that. I hope that other teams and non-Native organizations and communities, including local school districts across New York, will take Cleveland’s decision to heart and follow in its footsteps."
These name changes have all hit home, particularly with Niagara Wheatfield boys lacrosse coach Vince Schiffert. The former Section VI champion coach hails from the Tuscarora tribe and he grew up on their reservation here in Niagara County.
For the better part of the last two decades, Schiffert has taught at Niagara Wheatfield High School and coached the boys lax squad, as well as teaching at the Tuscarora Native American School, where he works with their up-and-coming lax players and still resides on the reservation today.
"It's been really cool to see that people are, at least a critical mass of society, are getting it. They're making these changes," Schiffert said. "People in the Native community have, and some of our non-Native friends, have been working on these issues for decades actually. ... It's been an effort, a long, long effort."
Schiffert recalls a Sports Illustrated article chronicling this same issue when he was in high school, which dates back to the late 1970s. So to see this change — especially after Schiffert noted how Washington Football Team owner Dan Snyder said he'd never change the team name back in 2013 — has been a pleasant surprise.
The sporting world has had a complicated relationship with the Native names/logos over the years. Even today, teams like the NCAA's Florida State Seminoles and NFL's Kansas City Chiefs have worked in lockstep with their respective Indian communities, while others like the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks and MLB's Atlanta Braves have done the same, but have received criticism for some of their logos and practices.
Schiffert knows that every case is different and not all of the names should be changed. But the ones that portray incendiary symbols and messages are ones he hopes continue to be abolished over time.
"I think when there's actually slurs or derogatory names ... some of the really hokey looking mascot imagery, that's gotta go. That stuff is terrible, it's just an embarrassment," said Schiffert, who was referring to the Cleveland baseball franchise's now defunct Chief Wahoo mascot.
" ... And that's kinda like when people have discussions with me about this. You can pick out different ones and say 'what about that, what about that?,' and you can what about that until you're blue in the face. But the general philosophy or rule ... that I try to impart on people who are generally interested is apply any derogatory term, or any hokey imagery, or any perceived cultural song, dances, whatever, (to) any group of people on Earth to a team. And see how that stands up, how does that work and it really doesn't.
He continued: "It doesn't matter what group in America, what group in Europe, or anywhere around the world, you do that like it's been done to Native people and it just stands out as gross. It stands out as weird, it stands out as inappropriate and for some reason it's just hung on for the last 100 years for Native people. And it's just slowly, finally, beginning to change. ... For some people, it's just hard for them to accept that it's a new day."
