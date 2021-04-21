NW alumnus Evans named to NJCAA wrestling HOF

Niagara Wheatfield alumnus and former Niagara County Community College All-American wrestler Rashad Evans has been named to the NJCAA wrestling coaches association hall of fame for the Class of 2021. Alongside the Niagara Falls native is coach Scott Norton of Highline College and athletic trainer Randy Boswell of North Idaho College.
A two-time NJCAA All-American, Evans capped his Thunderwolves tenure with a national championship in the 165-pound division in 2000. After back-to-back top-four NJCAA tournament places, Evans would move on to Michigan State, where he earned two trips to the NCAA Tournament.
Evans' claim to fame would come with Ultimate Fighting Championships (UFC), as his mixed martial arts career took off once he won 'The Ultimate Fighter' TV show'S heavyweight division in 2005. Fighting in three different weight classes over a 15-year stint, Evans was able to claim the UFC light heavyweight title in 2008. The Falls native compiled a 24-8-1 record as a pro (14-8-1 in UFC), culminating in his 2019 induction into UFC's modern-era hall of fame wing.
Today, Evans works for ESPN as a combat sports analyst, as well as coaching and training the next generation of MMA competitors in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
NCCC competes in NJCAA wrestling tournament
Steve Liebler, Zach Ash, Matt Ash and Josh Thibeault all had strong showings in the NJCAA wrestling championships Wednesday. Liebler made it the farthest, making it to the tournament's quarterfinals, picking up wins over Iowa Central's Jesus Gutierrez and Pratt's Deston Miller in the 184-pound bracket, before falling in the event's top eight.
Matt, who was in the 125-pound weight class, took victories over Iowa Lakes' Karsten Johnson and Northeastern Oklahoma's Dalen Moore in the consolation bracket. Zach's first win came in the round of 32, with a technical fall on Labette's Karden Lee. He would redeem his round of 16 loss with a decision over Umpqua's Enrique Jaime in the 133-pound class, before bowing out in the consolation round.
Thibeault was able to tech fall Rochester Community and Technical College's Tristen Wilson in the 197-pound division, before earning a decision over Iowa Central's Hugo Harp. His last bout of the day was a defeat against Indian Hills' Khris Walton.
Other Thunderwolves taking wins in Wednesday's action were David Crow (157 pounds), Tommy Berner (165) and Jacob Mancuso (174).
Stonehill women's golf places 3rd in Assumption Invitational
The Skyhawks got a pair of top-10 finishes to come in third place in overall team standings in the Assumption Invitational, Monday at Cyprian Keyes Golf Club in Massachusetts. Stonehill's top-10 placers were Emma Beaulieu, who finished seventh with a round of 85 in her season debut, as well as Julia Dapron, who tied her season-low of 87 for a ninth-place mark.
North Tonawanda native Emily Kase also showed well, notching a season-low round of 90 for 14th place. That contributed to the Skyhawks' third-place finish with a score of 354, just behind Franklin Pierce University (341) and Assumption (349) in the three-team event.
Stonehill has a quick turnaround from this invitational, as the Skyhawks will compete in the Northeast-10 Conference championship, which is today. Playing all 36 holes Thursday, Stonehill will compete in this tournament hosted by American International College at the Cold Spring Country Club, in Belchertown, Massachusetts.
