NT's Scalice makes Ithaca College Hall of Fame

The first time newly-minted Ithaca College Athletics Hall of Fame member and North Tonawanda native Joe Scalice put on pads at a Bombers practice, he nearly set off a fistfight.
And he wasn’t even present.
“I’m in the other room, and all of the sudden, I hear my offensive and defensive coordinators screaming at each other, and I had to go in and separate them,” former Ithaca football coach Michael Welch said. “So, I went in to see what the commotion was. The two of them were arguing as to what side of the ball Joe would be playing on.
“Since I was the head coach and an offensive guy, he stayed on offense. But, that just shows how good he was.”
Scalice will be inducted during a ceremony tonight.
“This is an honor of a lifetime,” Scalice said. “I just went out every day and worked as hard as I could. Obviously, lineman don’t have many stats, so to be recognized is something special.”
The accolades for Scalice’s athletic prowess, especially during his college career, speak for themselves. He played in 40 games for the Bombers between 2002-2005. During those games, Ithaca had a 34-6 record. Scalice was named an All-American during his 2005 senior campaign. He was named to the Aztec Bowl, which, at the time, was a game between Division III athletes and an all-star team from Mexico. Scalice’s team won, 53-15. Scalice was a three-time All-Empire 8 and all-region selection, and the Football Gazette East Region Offensive Lineman of the Year in 2005. During Scalice’s senior year, the Bombers averaged 38.4 points per game.
At North Tonawanda, Scalice, a 2002 graduate, was a leader under young head coach Eric Jantzi, a two-way player who was known for both his ability and leadership.
Along the way, Scalice made several big plays. Perhaps none was bigger than getting into the Tonawanda backfield to snuff out a fourth-and-1 deep in NT territory during the 2001 T-NT Classic with the Lumberjacks down 7-0. That play turned the momentum to the Lumberjacks side, and a 21-7 victory touched off a winning streak where NT won every single T-NT game until 2019.
“He was totally dedicated,” Jantzi said. “You can always count on him, even to this day, to give everything he has for the NT football program."
Both Jantzi and Welch credit Scalice for building, and carrying on, winning football traditions.
“Everything that we did moving forward after we graduated was because Joe showed everyone the way of how to be a winner,” Jantzi said.
“We had a winning tradition, but we always need people to carry it on,” Welch said. “And you won’t find a better example of someone who kept the winning tradition going by doing the things the right way more than Joe Scalice.”
Mike Miranto, Scalice’s former teammate at North Tonawanda, went one step further.
“They need to have a statue at the NT football stadium in Joe’s mold,” he said. “He still makes it a point to keep in touch to see how my family and I are doing. And he does that with everyone. It speaks to his character that he still does that.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.