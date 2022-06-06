NT's Manns to be inducted into U.S. Olympic, Paralympic Hall of Fame

North Tonawanda resident Chris Manns is Hall of Fame-bound.
The United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee announced Monday that Manns will be inducted into the United States Olympic and Paralympic Hall of Fame as a member of the 2002 sled hockey team that won a gold medal at the Paralympics in Salt Lake City.
He was a critical member of the team, scoring the first goal of that year’s Paralympics and recorded the game-tying goal in the shootout of a 4-3 win over Norway in the gold medal game. Manns played on the U.S. national team from 2001-2009, also winning a bronze medal in the 2006 Paralympics.
The 2002 team won gold four years after finishing last at the Paralympics in Nagano, Japan. It was the country’s first gold medal in sled hockey and started a run of four gold medals in the last five Paralympics.
Other inductees for this year’s class include the likes of Natalie Coughlin, Mia Hamm, Michelle Kwan (figure skating), Michael Phelps, Lindsey Vonn, Pat Summitt and Billie Jean King.
Inductions will be held June 24 at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum in Colorado Springs.
