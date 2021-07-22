Notebook: '01 Porter Cup champion back for another shot

Nick Cassini not only knows how to play golf at a high level, he knows how to finish off a tournament victory in style.
Twenty years ago this month he was playing in his third Porter Cup and arrived as the tournament favorite, a first team collegiate All-America at Georgia and riding the crest of his recent selection to the U.S. Walker Cup team.
All that was rewarding but no guarantee he would be wearing the green jacket when it was all over. In fact, he never led until the final round when he took control with a 5-under 65. It was one of the most competitive tournaments of the first 43 years. There were 23 players clustered within five strokes of the lead after 54 holes.
It was all over as he marched the fairway at 18 with a two-shot lead. But he showed the stroke of a champion when he holed a 25-foot putt for birdie to finish 5-under, raising his arms in victory and soaking up the cheers of the gallery.
Now 42, he is back, the most prominent name in the field.
He played the pro tour now known as the Korn Ferry but stepped away in 2006. Three years ago he was reinstated as an amateur and played in local and state events and the U.S. Mid-Amateur for players over 25.
"I didn't play a lot of the big amateur events like the Porter Cup, things like that," he said Wednesday as the NFCC grounds crew worked to restore the course to a playable condition after Tuesday's relentless thunderstorm flooded the area.
"But I thought why not play play once a year going forward. I still got a little game left, so I thought I'd give it a shot. This has always been one of my favorite spots, so I thought it would be nice to bring the family up and play here because I love the golf course, love the tournament, the people are great. Plus I have a great history here."
Before his victory, he tied for 17th in his 1999 debut and tied for seventh in 2000.
He said the Porter Cup victory was the biggest of his amateur career.
"It was awesome," he said. "I still remember the feeling of winning the Porter Cup. It was a real special summer for me. It was my last summer's amateur, I was just named to the Walker Cup and I was ranked the number one amateur in the world. It was the culmination of a lot of great things in my amateur career. So coming back here and playing the course again, it brought back awesome memories."
He hopes to share more memories with his wife, Beth, and 18-month old son, Theo, who accompanied him here from Atlanta.
He opened with a 72 on Thursday and said "I'm having a blast. I didn't play that good. Seventy two is not terrible but I hit the ball terribly. There's definitely room for improvement."
Cassini is Chief Operating Officer of AT Properties Development Group. AT focuses on new construction, redevelopment projects and marketing for developers.
Good start
Will Thomson, who seven years go became the youngest Porter Cup player at age 13, began his eighth Porter Cup with a 1-under 69.
"The swing didn't feel too good but I got it up and down a lot and the putter was really good," he said.
Less than 48 hours after the course was flooded and shut down for extensive maintenance, Thomson thought it played well.
"It was in great shape compared to what I thought it would be," he said. "Yesterday when we saw the pictures with the water and all, there were puddles and ponds where the shouldn't be. There were spots and all but the greens were receptive but it played drier than I expected."
Will is a sophomore at the University of Texas playing on a team loaded with talent led by Cole Hammer, a Walker Cup player now on the Korn Ferry Tour.
"I played a few tournaments in the spring and played pretty well but then the lineup just didn't work out," he said. "But the game is getting close."
Better than dad
Colby Patton, son of three-time Porter Cup player Chris Patton, posted a 4-under 66 and is tied for second going into today's second round. Colby graduated from Clemson but will take advantage of the pandemic eligibility exemption and go back for his masters and more golf with the Tigers.
Chris Patton played here 1988-1990. He won the U.S. Amateur championship in 1989. His best round in the Porter Cup was 67 in 1988.
Colby said his dad "didn't tell me much about the Porter Cup, but be sure to give the chicken wings a try."
Chris lives in California, hasn't played golf in the past few years but has taken up bowling. "He's pretty good at it," Colby said.
Who's counting?
Thursday's round was the first in 726 days since Australian Aiden Didone won the 2019 tournament. … There were 23 rounds under par in the opener on a calm day perfect for scoring.
Commented
