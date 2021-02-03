NLL cancels upcoming season

The National Lacrosse League, home of the Buffalo Bandits, announced Wednesday that it will not move forward with its planned abbreviated season due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Instead, the league will move forward to planning a traditional season in the fall.
“We have gone through many scenarios, including playing a bubble season in Canada in April, but the logistical challenges, including the recently announced tighter travel and quarantine restrictions across the Canadian border have required us to pivot. We have decided to focus on playing a full season in our markets, starting in the fall of this year,” NLL Commissioner Nick Sakiewicz said in a statement. “While many of the factors we can control were moving along well, those outside of our control, especially pertaining to obtaining government approval as far in advance as we would have needed, are no longer feasible.
"All the efforts and innovations we were planning will now go towards a full season starting this fall and into next year. We thank our players, teams and Board of Governors, whose thoughts in this process were invaluable, and we now set our sights on getting lined up for a full NLL season starting in the fall. We also thank our fans for sticking with us – we will be back, and it will be even more exciting than ever before.”
“We appreciate the League’s extensive efforts to provide us the opportunity to play an abbreviated 2021 season in a safe and controlled environment throughout the changing landscape during this Pandemic. While we are disappointed that it will not be possible to play this spring, we are even more excited and passionate about having a full 2021-22 season and are eager to get back on the floor this fall,” Professional Lacrosse Players Association president Zach Currier said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.