Niagara Falls' Mikiah Kreps to fight in Rochester

Mikiah Kreps' long-awaited 2021 debut will take place at 6 p.m. Nov. 18 at the Main Street Armory in Rochester, when she takes on Brittany Sims.
After he first fight was in Tijuana, Mexico, during a pandemic, Kreps anticipates more than 100 of her fans to travel to Rochester for the fight.
“I’ve fought a bunch of fights, but it’s very rare that I’ve fought close to Buffalo,” Kreps said. “It’s going to be exciting for my family and friends to finally see me in the ring.”
Kreps (1-0, 1 KO) was supposed to fight in May, but the fight was postponed due to a weight issue. Kreps’ opponent, Sims, is 1-1 and hasn’t fought since December.
For this fight, Kreps and her team have been working with a new nutritionist, and anticipate no more weight concerns moving forward.
“There were a few issues, but we’ve corrected them, and we are right back on track,” said Jerry Cesarez, Kreps’ manager with First to Fight management. "We look for her not only to win, but to show improvement with this fight, and every fight forward."
Through the pandemic, and despite the delay in her 2021 debut, Kreps remained in the gym.
“For me, it’s not a sacrifice at all wanting to work out,” she said. “It was like having two training camps with no fight. But that’s OK. I just had to be patient. Finally getting into the ring again makes it that much more exciting.”
“Mikiah is a very serious fighter,” Cesarez said. “One thing that we always know is she will never be outworked.”
Tickets for the fight are available at etix.com, ranging from $40 to $100.
