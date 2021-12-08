Niagara County girls team hosting free women's game

The Niagara County girls team is extending an open skate invitation to any interested women's hockey players.
The Lady Warriors, a combined team with players from Starpoint, Niagara Wheatfield, North Tonawanda and Lewiston-Porter, had planned a tournament this weekend at Cornerstone CFCU Arena. They'll play Section I's East Green Wave on Friday night, but Saturday's opponent, Section VII Plattsburgh, was forced to pull out.
Unable to find a replacement, NiCo is opening the ice time, from 4-5:50 p.m. to any women's players interested in playing a free game "as a celebration of women's hockey in the area," as associate head coach Mike Dunlop put it.
Anyone interested in playing should contact Dunlop at mdunlop@starpoint.org or 716-625-7272, extension 5428.
The team will also be hosting a free youth clinic from 12:35-1:35 p.m. Interested parents and players do not need to sign up, and free t-shirts will be given to the first 50 participants.
