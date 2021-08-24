NFSHOF to induct nine new members

The Niagara Falls Sports Hall of Fame voted in nine new members at its recent August meeting.
The 2021 class of inductees will include Joel Holka, Robert J. Wegrzyn, Beth Coffee Bullock, Joe Rajczak, Richard D’Ambrosio, Jeff Trunzo, Phil M. Sylva and Patrina Archie Leo.
Paul T. Nicoletti will be posthumously honored as the winner of the Pep DiRamio Service Award. DiRamio was one of the founding fathers of what was then called The Old Timer’s Sports Hall of Fame. The award is presented to an individual who has devoted a significant part of their life to athletics outside of competition, such as managers, officials, sponsors, coordinators organizers or volunteers.
The NFSHOF, formed in 1968, now has grown to 343 members. These individuals were chosen for their contributions to the community as outstanding athletes and or coaches, managers, organizers, officials, athletics directors, sponsors and volunteers. Eligible recipients must be at least 55 years of age and have strong ties to the Niagara community.
The induction dinner will be at Oct. 23 at the Como Restaurant's Francisco Hall. For tickets and information call Dan at 716-284-1448.
