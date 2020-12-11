The Niagara Falls Sports Hall of Fame has filled an open Board of Directors seat with 2017 inductee Mark Gabriele, it announced this week.
Gabriele was a 1980 All-Western New York selection in both baseball and football at Niagara Catholic High School. He went on to Niagara University, where he finished 11th in the country in 1982 in batting average (.448). He was drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates in 1980, the New York Mets in 1983 and the Atlanta Braves in 1984 before signing with the Oakland Athletics in '85. Gabriele eventually became the first baseball player inducted into the NU Athletics Hall of Fame.
Gabriele, an attorney with the Niagara Falls firm Gabriele and Berrigan, P.C., lives in Lewiston with his wife, Michele, daughter, Maria and son, Michael. He fills the board seat vacated by former NFSHOF president Tony Quaranto, who passed away in 2019.
Though there were no inductions this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NFSHOF is accepting applications through June 30 for its Class of 2021. Applications can be downloaded at www.nfshof.com and are open to anyone at least 55 years of age.
The HOF is also looking for more past inductees to join the Board of Directors. Anyone interested should email Joe Rizzo at jrizz554@roadrunner.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.