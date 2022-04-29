NF's Austin, Alcime to battle for spot in national tournament

Two men with Niagara Falls ties will fight each other with a spot in the USA Boxing national tournament on the line when Elijah Austin and Adonis Alcime face off in the finals of the USA Boxing eastern qualifiers Saturday in Cleveland.
Whoever wins the national tournament gets a spot on the Team USA boxing team, and then has a chance to represent the United States at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
Austin advanced to the final with two victories. Alcime's opponent didn't show up for his semifinal, so he got a bye to the final.
"Both guys have prepared hard for this, and have fought well," said Gabriel Gonzalez, who trained both in preparation for this tournament. "Austin is a great boxer, he really takes advantage of his jab and his footwork. Adonis, he's got the type of power you can't explain. He's like a (former WBC heavyweight champion) Deontay Wilder, where his power comes out of nowhere. This will make for a great fight given their two styles."
"My goal is to come away with the unanimous decision," Austin said. "I'm going to use my experience and my boxing skills to my advantage."
"I try to come into fights as prepared and as in shape as I possibly can, and adjust when I have to," said Alcime, a native of Nyack, New York who has been in Western New York for five years. "It's going to be fun fighting Elijah."
Later this spring, the two will face each other again in the final of the Buffalo Golden Gloves tournament.
“I told them they’re not allowed to fight each other after their fight in May so they can’t be in the same weight class anymore,” joked Gonzalez.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.