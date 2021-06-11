NCCC golf's Hyman earns All-American nod

Move over Shane Helbig, Sam Hyman's an All-American now too.
After a 72-hole tournament this week, Hyman joined the Niagara Wheatfield alumnus in Helbig as NCCC's only other All-American men's golfer, as he finished 13th overall to cap the NJCAA Division III men's golf championships Friday at the Chautauqua Golf Club.
Hyman, an All-Region III selection and an Ava Maria University (NAIA) commit, posted a 79 final round after an 82 score on Thursday. Having put together back-to-back 76 scores in Rounds 1 and 2, Hyman finished with a 313 overall score, giving the Thunderwolves their first All-American since 2016.
Next best for NCCC was Murphy Lang, who finished at 24th in the tournament with a total of 327. The Royalton-Hartland alumnus fell from his best showing Thursday with a 77 round, as he shot an 84 on Friday.
Fred Waterman (31st place/337 total) and Cameron Cswaykus (t-36th/347) had their toughest showings of the week, posting rounds of 87 and 91, respectively. The individual medalist in the action was Minnesota State Tech's Wyatt Blomseth, who posted a 72 round Friday, closing the event with a total of 291.
NCCC was steady in its place, as it remained in fifth from Round 2 on. The team as a whole finished with a score of 1324, trailing team champion Sandhills (1197), Georgia Military College (1198), MST (1220) and DuPage (1285).
Despite only placing fifth, this was a historic season for the Thunderwolves. NCCC was able to secure its second straight Region III title, only doing so for the second time in program history.
