NCCC golf wraps up best season in program history

Niagara County Community College’s golf team concluded its best season in history with its highest finish at the NJCAA Division III Championships.
Undefeated in winning its third consecutive regional championship, the Thunderwolves placed fourth in team scoring at nationals with 1,249 total strokes over 72 holes at Chautauqua Golf Club, 75 fewer than last year's team that took fifth.
Three freshmen earned All-America distinction by placing in the top 18 among 75 competitors — Leo Camilloni (10th), Sean Barrett (11th) and Zac Golibersuch (18th). In previous trips national tournaments, NCCC had one All-American on two occasions.
“I couldn’t have imagined a better season for this group,” coach Matt Oleski said. “And I couldn’t be more proud of all the hard work that they put in this season.”
Camilloni’s top-10 finish and four-round score of 308 were the best ever by an NCCC player. Regional medalist Barrett’s 311 also beat the previous team record set last year by Sam Hyman, who finished 13th with a 313. Camilloni and Barrett also broke a Thunderwolves record by recording a 2-over-par 74 in a round, besting the 75 that Hogan Lang (Roy-Hart) carded in 2017.
“Every single player did something at some point to help this team have its best season,” Oleski said. “And that continued with some record performances at nationals.”
In the first women’s NJCAA D-III tournament, freshman McCarthy Lang (Roy-Hart) shot season-lows 88 in the first-round and 89 in Friday’s final round to place fifth with a 369. Her sister, sophomore Kennedy Lang, placed last among six competitors with a 372 that was highlighted by a season-best round of 90.
“Even though they didn’t finish as high as they would've liked, it was an honor for them to be among the first women to compete in this tournament,” Oleski said. “But are the bricklayers and trailblazers for the future.”
While proud of his team’s achievements, Oleski was disappointed by a lackluster final round when he felt NCCC was in contention to finish as high as second.
“It’s a tough pill to swallow knowing that was there for the taking,” Oleski said. “We didn’t play our best game today. If we shot our season average, we’d be the national runner-up.
“We are a team full of freshmen, and sophomores tend to play 10 to 12 strokes better in this tournament. You can’t recreate these moments in practice, and you only get that experience from putting yourself in this situation. Hopefully, with many of these players coming back next year, we’ll have even more success.”
