Mikiah Kreps' second pro bout canceled

Mikiah Kreps' second professional boxing bout, scheduled for tonight in Tennessee, has been cancelled, the Niagara Falls native announced in a Facebook post Thursday.
Kreps was scheduled to meet fellow unbeaten fighter Alex Love in a bantamweight contest but missed weight, according to her post.
"Im very disappointed to announce that I will not be fighting tomorrow. It was not medically safe to continue with my weight cut," Kreps wrote.
"We tried to negotiate to meet at an agree weight but we did not come to an agreement with my opponent and her teams stipulations."
The fight was set to be Kreps' long-awaited follow-up to her professional debut, a TKO of Noelly Romero in October in Mexico.
Kreps (1-0, 1 KO) and Love (3-0, 2 KOs) were originally scheduled to meet in April, but the entire card was postponed due to an injury to former champion Heather Hardy, who was set to compete in the main event.
"Everyone who knows me knows that I am a very disciplined athletes and never have issues with cutting weight," Kreps continued in her post, adding that this is the first time she's ever missed weight throughout her career. "After speaking with a Professional we have an idea of what went wrong during my weight cut. Moving forward we are going to make the proper adjustments so this doesn't happen again."
