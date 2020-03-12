Meiler: Kudos to leagues for taking no chances

Monday, Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert was joking with reporters, touching microphones and recording devices during an interview to mock the growing concern over coronavirus.
Three days later, Gobert and teammate Donovan Mitchell have both tested positive for the virus and there will be no major sports until, well, no one really knows.
The NBA was the first major league to suspend its season, making the announcement late Wednesday when Gobert's test came back positive just before a game. The NHL followed suit Thursday morning. So did college conferences before the NCAA stepped in and cancelled all athletic events for the rest of the school year, including March Madness.
These are unprecedented times. There is no book on how to run a sports league during a viral outbreak because it hasn't happened in the modern age. The closest we've come was the Spanish flu of 1918.
But if you've ever paid attention to any science, you know that a global pandemic is the heavy favorite for humanity's next great crisis. COVID-19 has a basic reproductive rate of 2.28 according to the National Center for Biotechnology Information, which means that, on average, each person infected spreads it to over two others.
The only way to quell that spread — there's no real stopping it — is to slow transportation. And with cross country travel, shared locker rooms and physical contact, modern athletics was a wide open highway for the virus.
It had been easy to ignore the coronavirus in America. We're a first-world country. Things like that don't happen here.
But the major sports leagues suspending play? That can't be overlooked. As the NBA, NHL, MLB and NCAA made their decisions this week, the tone toward the virus seemed to change (at least in this sports editor's social media bubble). If these major institutions would put millions of dollars on the line, maybe this was worth taking seriously.
So props to the leaders of those institutions for acting quickly and decisively. Let's hope their attitude is the only thing that spreads quickly over the next few days.
•••
As I said earlier, these are unprecedented times. There's no real right or wrong way to act during a pandemic, and there's no real right or wrong way to handle a sports section when there are no sports.
We'll spend the next few weeks wrapping up the winter season and catching up on some planned features, as well as examining the virus' impact on the local athletics community. If you have any questions, concerns or comments, don't hesitate to reach out.
