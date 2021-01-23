Marist uses 4th-quarter surge to outlast Niagara

Niagara University women's basketball knocked off some rust in an overtime loss Friday. But Saturday seemed to show a bit of the squad's youth.
After getting back in action Friday against defending regular season Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference co-champion Marist — after a 20-day span between games due to a COVID-19 pause — the Purple Eagles dropped a second straight matchup with the Red Foxes, 67-45 Saturday at the Gallagher Center.
NU (1-3 MAAC) continues its woes against Marist (10-2, 8-2 MAAC), falling to the Red Foxes for a sixth consecutive outing.
After a 10-2 hole to start, NU woke up behind the play of Angel Parker and Sydney Faulcon, cutting the Marist lead to 17-16 after the first quarter. Both squads would trade buckets early in the second, as the Purple Eagles took a one-point lead at the 7:07 mark, before Marist retook the lead at 25-23.
But the Red Foxes would go on a 10-0 run from there, aided by several Purple Eagle turnovers. NU would respond, though, notching six quick points to cut the halftime deficit to 36-29, as Ally Haar cashed in on three free throws after being fouled on a 3-point attempt with .08 left in the half.
The third period was rough and rugged, with both teams scraping defensively by forcing a handful of turnovers. The Red Foxes would extend the margin to 50-41, but Parker gave NU a sign of life, knocking down a buzzer-beating trey to close her scoring total for the day at 13.
But Marist was too strong in the end, closing the game out with a 17-4 fourth quarter.
Caitlin Weimar notched her third double-double of the season (19 points, 11 rebounds), scoring a season-high in the process. The Red Foxes had two other double-digit scorers as well with Trinasia Kennedy (11 points, 4 assists, 2 steals) and Allie Best (10 points, 7 assists, 4 steals, 3 rebounds).
Outside of Parker's 13 points, the Cardinal O'Hara alumnae added six rebounds, four assists and three steals for NU, but she also recorded five turnovers. Falcon was the Purple Eagles' leading scorer on the day, netting a career-high 14 points to go along with three rebounds.
Haar finished with seven points and five assists, in addition to six TOs, while Olivia Mason secured four steals in the outing.
Turnovers were the theme of the game for NU, totaling 24 in the loss, including 16 in the second half. Marist was also able to control the game on the boards with a 36-27 advantage, including a 16-4 discrepancy in offensive rebounds.
"Obviously, today things didn't really go our way," said NU head coach Jada Pierce. "A lot of things we kind of needed to clean up today, as far as turning the ball over and defensively we weren't in a lot of the spots we were yesterday in forcing the amount of turnovers that we did."
Pierce felt that Marist came out a lot stronger on the boards in Saturday's game, as the MAAC's top team in rebounding margin showed its mettle. Pierce knows the Red Foxes were able to handle the glass in their win, but she also feels that her team has the ability to do just the same from what she's seen in NU's first four outings.
Pierce did appreciate the fight the Purple Eagles showed in moments, but she's aware of how things got away with the fourth-quarter performance. The emphasis will be limiting the TOs, most notably the live-ball turnovers.
"Credit to Marist and their will and their might," Pierce said.
"And them coming out ready to play today and kind of showing what championship-level basketball is. And that's what we're striving for. That's what we're trying to do here at Niagara and I think this is a great learning lesson for our team and I think it's only gonna help propel us forward that we learn from today."
Pierce knows the Purple Eagles are learning, not only as a squad sans a senior member, but a team just finishing its fourth game of the year. She believes that this experience will be invaluable for the fact that it was NU's second back-to-back of the season, as well as being a bit of a measuring-stick series with one of the MAAC's top squads.
Pierce will be harping on how key the second day of a back-to-back is moving forward, especially seeing how the team looked in the 66-60 OT loss Friday. This youthful group is building a "foundation" for what's to come for NU women's hoops and Pierce knows the squad has "different pieces to this puzzle" with the talent on the roster.
But with "no clear-cut favorite" in the MAAC in Pierce's eyes — as well as the omnipresence of COVID — she is not willing to concede anything with 16 games remaining.
"I am proud of how we played overall this weekend, coming off of being in quarantine and paused for so long," Pierce said. "And not playing a game in 20 days. I don't think it was the worst outing we could have. I thought it was actually pretty solid all around."
Parker knows a key to limiting TOs will be to not overpenetrate with the ball. To avoid attacking clusters in the paint, the sophomore guard intends on slowing things down, changing speeds and kicking out to teammates in a more timely manner.
But that's the territory of being a dual-threat guard, as she entered Saturday as the MAAC's third-leading scorer (15.3) and second in the conference in assists per game (7.0).
"On the forefront, you look to attack and that brings those defenders out to collapse on you," Parker said. "And you'll have your open people. ... I have the trust that they'll knock the shot down or that they'll make something happen. So just getting down there, being aggressive first, so they can get to you."
Parker hopes the team can use this weekend's series as a teaching point for the defensive end. Rather than the highs and lows they've gone through, Parker wants to see a more consistent showing to get stops.
Despite the loss, Faulcon was able to reflect on her career night.
"I thought it was great for me to contribute, I just know that I have to show up for my team," said Faulcon of her first double-digit scoring game at the college level.
"And continue to be aggressive and be ready when the ball comes to me. Just knowing when my number's called, I need to go out there and show what I need to do for my team."
Faulcon plans to make sure the team comes together and is "hitting a body" in regards to fixing the issues on the boards.
Next up for the Purple Eagles is another MAAC series at Monmouth. NU will play at 2 p.m. Jan. 30 and 31 in New Jersey.
NOTES: Grand Island alumnae Samantha Bailey played a reserve role in the Red Foxes' wins this weekend. The former Lady Viking would record two points and a rebound in 11 minutes of action Saturday.
The three-time GI athlete of the year was unable to speak in the postgame interviews, due to COVID restrictions forcing the Red Foxes to leave expeditiously following the game action.
