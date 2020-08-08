MAC Football cancels 2020 fall season

It was announced Saturday that the Mid-American Conference (MAC) is canceling its fall football schedule, according to watchstadium.com. Due to health/safety concerns for coaches and players amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the MAC will look to bring back its season in the spring of 2021.
The MAC — a 12-member conference which is home to the University at Buffalo — becomes the just the second Division-I conference to opt out of the 2020 fall, the first at the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) level. The Ivy League, which represents the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS), was the first to back out of the ensuing season with its announcement on July 8.
This also comes days after UConn became the first independent program to cancel its football season.
The league's presidents came to this decision after a vote held Saturday morning. After the MAC members initially came together to finish a conference-only schedule on Thursday, a growing level of concern came about when Northern Illinois president Lisa Freeman informed her fellow members NIU would be withholding from competition this fall.
In addition to the health concerns over the coronavirus, the financial impact from this pandemic has been tremendous. Unable to play non-conference games with the NCAA's money-generating 'Power 5' schools, the MAC is scheduled to lose in the range of $10.5 million this fall.
UB alone will be losing out on $1.8 million, as its Sept. 19 tilt at Ohio State will not take place due to the Buckeyes playing a Big Ten-only slate.
The decision is disappointing on several levels, but especially for Bulls fans in Western New York. UB football has been resurgent under head coach Lance Leipold, posting a 24-15 mark over the last three seasons. The Bulls are coming off an 8-5 campaign in 2019, which ended with their first bowl win in program history.
