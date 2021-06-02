Loaded Niagara Power ready for new season

Ever since the Niagara Power returned in 2018 under new Niagara University management following a two-year hiatus, sights have been set on raising the bar for what a collegiate league baseball franchise can be in Niagara Falls.
Gameday operations have been organized into a learning experience for NU students. Head coaches with longer and longer resumes have been hired. Players are now being recruited from the top conferences of NCAA Division I. The franchise even joined a new league.
Add it all up, and this season has the potential to be the most exciting in Niagara Power history.
The Power are scheduled to open their first season in the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball league tonight at Sal Maglie Stadium, with Stu Pederson, a Triple-A Wall of Famer for the Syracuse Chiefs and the father of Chicago Cubs slugger Joc, heading the dugout and a roster that will eventually feature as many as 26 NCAA Division I players, including 12 from Power 5 conferences.
"It should be a fun summer," said Jeff Ziemecki, Power general manager. "It's great for the local community, for them to be able to come out and watch summer baseball and to really see a bunch of bonafide Division I players and draft-projectable guys."
Pederson was instrumental in building the roster, using connections built over a lifetime of baseball to bring in players from Baylor, Arizona State, California, Virginia, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Southern California and Utah.
"What I'm looking for in players is guys who have a high skill set and I think have the potential to move on to the professional level," he said. "... You look at the schools that they are going to, obviously they had to have some talent."
Now, the big school players are typically on the lower end of their programs' rosters, and Pederson's goal for the summer is send them back to school better than they were when they arrived in Niagara County. The roster is rounded out with some lower-level stars, such as Grand Island native Vinny Chiarenza, who made first-team All-Metro Atlantic as a senior with Canisius College this spring.
The Power won't be the only loaded team gracing "The Barber Shop" over the next two months. For the most part, its divisional PGCBL opponents — Jamestown, Geneva, Newark, Elmira and Batavia — all sport rosters with similar credentials.
"We have kind of a west coast flair," Ziemecki said, thanks to Pederson, a California native. "There's a lot of teams in the league that have more Division I players across the board, more Division II players across the board."
Unfortunately, the high-quality of the Power roster may cost it early. Nine of its players are still alive in the NCAA D-I Regionals, which take place this weekend, meaning Niagara will be shorthanded for a few games.
"It's legit college baseball," Ziemecki said, "... and (fans) get to see a real high level of competition for 24 days in the summer."
He added: "These guys are playing for the opportunity to hopefully have a chance to play professionally some year. The energy is terrific from the kids, from the dugout at the college level, and you get a little bit of that professional flair because we have scouts coming out to all our games."
If the weather cooperates, the Power will open at 6 p.m. tonight against Jamestown.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.