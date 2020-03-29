The binational Lake Erie Committee, composed of fishery managers from Michigan, New York, Ohio, Ontario and Pennsylvania, set total allowable catches (TACs) for 2020 of 7.805 million pounds of yellow perch and 10.237 million walleye, it announced last week.
Yellow perch are allocated in pounds and walleye are allocated by number of fish. These TACs represent a decrease for yellow perch from 8.552 million pounds last year and an increase in walleye from 8.531 million fish.
TAC decisions are made by consensus of the LEC. They are reflective of the status of Lake Erie’s fish populations and consider the goal of sustainable harvest each year. The allocations are determined by the LEC after extensive, lakewide biological assessments, analyses, discussions and consultations with stakeholders. The individual state and provincial governments implement the TAC in their jurisdiction in accordance with their respective regulations and management objectives.
Guided by the Walleye Management Plan, the LEC set a 2020 lakewide walleye TAC of 10.237 million fish, a 20% increase over 2019. The increased TAC reflects strong recruitment during the previous few years and expected increases in population size.
The Province of Ontario and the states of Ohio and Michigan share the TAC based on a formula of walleye habitat within each jurisdiction in the western and central basins of the lake. Under a 2020 TAC of 10.237 million fish, Ohio will be entitled to 5.232 million fish, Ontario 4.408 million fish, and Michigan 0.597 million fish.
Jurisdictions in eastern Lake Erie are outside of the TAC area, but harvest limits are set consistent with lakewide objectives.
Yellow perch TAC decisions are the result of deliberations among scientists, managers and stakeholders through the Lake Erie Percid Management Advisory Group.
The yellow perch fishery is divided into four management units, which generally correspond to the eastern, east-central, west-central and western basins of Lake Erie. The LEC has strived to maintain sustainable harvest while responding to changing population trajectories. The LEC acknowledges that there has been poor recruitment of yellow perch in the central basin and expects that the TAC could continue to decline there.
The five jurisdictions on the lake share Lake Erie’s yellow perch under an area-based formula. Pursuant to the 2020 TAC, Ontario will receive 3.737 million pounds, Ohio 3.139 million pounds, Michigan 0.192 million pounds, New York 0.203 million pounds and Pennsylvania 0.534 million pounds. As with walleye, each Lake Erie jurisdiction is responsible for allocating its portion of the TAC.
