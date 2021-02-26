What a season it's been for Lewiston-Porter boys swimming. And we all know it nearly ended before it began.
Despite fears that the coronavirus would nix the 2021 season for all Section VI winter athletes, the Lancers have taken advantage of being back in the water. Lew-Port would go 5-0 in the Niagara Frontier League, with the last week being a wild race to the finish line.
Lew-Port head coach Joe Lauzonis was not sure this season would come, but he knew his boys would be prepared if it did. Team co-captain Justin Currie held small group workouts at his lake house in Wilson back as early as April 2020, in hopes of some semblance of an ensuing season.
With kids swimming in the lake when available, and weight training on their own, Lauzonis saw the resources the kids had around them. Another ending up being the White Water Swim Club, as the Fort Niagara-based club opened up its pools to the kids early last summer.
This coincided with the support system the Lew-Port school district offered, as athletic director Brad Halgash and superintendent Paul Casseri did all they could to provide safe facilities for the kids, as they devised a plan to have eight kids swimming at a time, with each kid swimming at the opposite end of lanes.
Due to last week's severe snowstorms and COVID pauses, Lew-Port's late-season schedule was jostled around, meaning the Lancers would have five meets in a five-day span. That kickstarted a run that began Feb. 19 at Grand Island, where Currie, Jake Lauzonis, Justin Pavan and Lucas Heffler set a GI pool record with a 1:43.53 time in the 200 medley relay — a record that stood for 25 years and is less than a second off of L-P's school record.
Next up was North Tonawanda the following morning, where coach Lauzonis' son broke the school record in the 100-yard breaststroke. Frustrated by being two 100ths of a second away from the NFL record set back in 1987, Jake brought that energy into the next meet with Niagara Wheatfield.
Coach Lauzonis knew how important that record would be in terms of Lew-Port competing with NW, as he shared how big of a challenge the Falcons posed as a team. Low and behold, Jake would achieve his goal, setting a new record mark for the NFL with a 59.82. To secure the win, L-P got some help from the return of Currie too, as he made his season debut to set a career-best time in 100 backstroke after coming back from a concussion.
Jake and company kept their hot streak rolling, as the Lancers capped off the 5-0 NFL season with a win at Kenmore East on Tuesday. Taking the coaching cap off and putting the dad one on, Joe talked about what fueled his son's run thus far.
"When he gets something in his head he just does not stop," said coach Lauzonis, as Jake now has pool records at Lew-Port, GI, NW and Ken-East.
"And whether that's aggravating his two-year old sister, or breaking his record, he had it in his mind he was gonna do this and he just doesn't stop until he does it. The kid weightlifted two hours a day, every day, since COVID started. And that's what he said he was gonna do and that's what he does. He's a pretty amazing kid. Exasperating and also amazing."
Although Jake is expecting to make a run with next week's sectional meets, he was able to reflect on his record-breaking run.
"Obviously, it was difficult. Training in between meets, not having a lot of time to prepare for them," Jake said. "It was a lot ... exhausting, obviously. But set goals and hopefully reach 'em. It takes a whole team to win meets like (these), but I'm very happy and blessed that I was able to break the records that I did and get the times that I wanted to get."
The junior talked about how difficult it was to train and not work with his club team at the beginning of the pandemic. He recalls wearing wet suits to chart the cold waters at Currie's lake house back in April. All that work has the Lancers ready to compete for a Section VI championship.
"I've never seen a harder working group of guys and honestly I think that any meet that comes our way we can win," said Jake, as the sectional pre-quarterfinals begin Tuesday. "If we work hard, a little bit of luck. But I think that we can really make it far in the sectional meet and I hope we do."
Currie has had too many close calls with losing out on this season, as the concussion he suffered limited him to just two meets. Despite things being shortened for his senior season, the team co-captain is thankful for what he did get to salvage and be a part of.
"There's been several times throughout the past year, whether it was because of the pandemic or because of the concussion, where I didn't think I was gonna get the chance to compete again," said Currie, who's had to start races without diving this season due to his concussion. "But I'm so grateful to just have the opportunity to get in the water and to be able to help where I can, help get points where I can."
The senior remembers his time as a Lancer back in middle school, when the squad had the technical skills to compete, but lacked in sheer strength and power. Seeing how hard his team trains now, Currie attributes the team's success to all the work done inside and outside of the pool, which he expects the next generation of L-P swimmers to continue on.
Currie, Lew-Port's Class of 2021 valedictorian, supports his close friends on the team like Jake and Pavan, as the latter just so happens to be Lew-Port's salutatorian this year too. That even includes seeing Jake take down his own 100 breaststroke record, which Currie set during the 2020 NFL championship meet.
"I mean I'm just so proud of him just for all the work that he's put in to kind of get to the elite level that he's at now," Currie said. "And I think it's just the beginning for him. I mean right now his breaststroke is really standing out, but he's also becoming a really complete swimmer. And I don't think any of the school records are safe next year."
Pavan said how memorable his senior school year will be, seeing as the individual NFL and Class B2 Section VI champion cross country runner followed his excellent fall season up with another great showing in the pools. Coming into the season, the team co-captain said his squad knew a league title and other records could be achieved.
When coach Lauzonis came back to work with the Lancers for the 2016-17 season, his plans were based on building the team around Pavan, who was only in eighth grade. Now that his senior season has come, the fruits of Pavan's labor are bearing for Lauzonis and the Lancer crew.
"He's been a very influential figure in my life for sure. I'd really consider him almost like a father figure," said Pavan said Lauzonis' social studies classes alongside Currie. "He has always been looking out for me, he's always been supporting me. Not only in swim, but in track and cross country and school. He's always there cheering me on, asking me how I'm doing. So he's definitely been a really big role in my life."
Being able to work with this group one last time has meant the world to Pavan as well.
"I'm friends and best friends with everyone on the team. They're really all great guys that I really am gonna miss next year," Pavan said. "And they're all very hard workers that I admire, truly. So they've both been great, really big aspects of my life."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.