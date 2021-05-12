Kulesza Memorial race to reopen Ransomville

Following a rainout last weekend, Ransomville Speedway intends on opening its doors to fans this Friday to commence its 63rd racing season. The opening event will be the 36-lap Mackenzie Kulesza Memorial for the Sunflowers of Sanborn Mini Stocks, in honor of the late 11-year old who passed away after a car accident that took place in November 2020.
Before the start of the race, there will be a Chinese auction held in the grandstands to benefit Mercy Flight. Items include collectibles from NASCAR Hall of Famers and legends Dale Earnhardt Jr., Tony Stewart, Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch, as well as autographed memorabilia. Fans can also win apparel from drivers like multi-time Ransomvile winner Brett Hearn, a $200 golf package from Lockport's Willowbrook Golf Course and more.
With the hope of making this the most prestigious 4-cylinder mini stock race in New York State, drivers in the event will be entered into a lap sponsorship program, as well as other contingencies being handed out. Because of this, drivers from tracks all over the region are anticipated to participate, as the Big R released a statement on Tuesday noting that over $2,800 in lap money and over $1,000 in contingencies are backing the program.
The card will have a full racing program that includes Investor’s Service Sportsman, Krown Undercoating Modifieds, Kevin’s Carpet Cleaning Novice Sportsman and KiPo Motors Street Stocks. These features will all see the drivers that set quick time during Test, Tune and Time start on the front row for this first points race of 2021.
Matt Hornquist and Cole Susice, who set quick time during Test, Tune and Time, will start on the front row for next week's May 21 event for the Sunflowers of Sanborn Mini Stocks.
This event will also be taking place as the Big R is in the midst of finding a new promoter and general manager, as current GM Jenn Martin will be taking on a new position. After a mutual agreement with Ransomville, Martin's position will be vacated on June 1.
Martin, who will still remain a part of the Ransomville team, will stay in place until the position is filled. The speedway released a statement Tuesday discussing Martin and the opening.
"Ransomville Speedway thanks Jenn for her tremendous work and support of the speedway and wishes her the best with her new position working for Niagara County, NY," it reads. "The search is on to find Martin’s replacement. The qualified candidate will lead Ransomville Speedway into the future and will promote the region’s premier racing facility, which hosts national touring series like the NOS Energy Drink World of Outlaw Sprint Cars, the Super DIRTcar Series Big Block Modifieds, and other regional touring series."
For those interested in the role, letters of interest and resumes can be sent to jeffo61j@hotmail.com
The pit gates open for the Mackenzie Kulesza Memorial at 5:00 p.m., while grandstands open at 6 p.m., and racing soon to follow at 7:15 p.m. This race will be streamed on DirtTrackDigest.tv and a link to buy the stream can be found on RansomvilleSpeedway.com, as well as on Ransomville’s social media accounts.
