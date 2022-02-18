Kreps returns to Falls for spring bout

Niagara Falls’ Mikiah Kreps is coming home.
But not without a trip to California beforehand.
Armed with a brand new trainer, arguably one of the best in the business, Kreps will be fighting for the third time in her professional career May 13 at Seneca Niagara Casino. The opponent is to be determined. According to her management team, the fight will be televised on Telemundo.
“I’m super excited,” Kreps said. “I’m always in the gym, but there’s a different motivation when you’ve got a fight on the calendar.”
Kreps is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Brittany Sims last November in Rochester, her first fight in 13 months.
In addition, Kreps has procured the services of trainer Manny Robles, who has trained several world champions, including heavyweight Andy Ruiz in his upset victory over champion Anthony Joshua in 2019. Kreps and Robles met in early January, and according to Kreps, they matched up well from the beginning.
“I had an anxiety of the unknown, but, as soon as we started moving in the ring, we clicked right away,” Kreps said. “I like to use my power, and he likes his fighters to have an aggressive style. In order to have maximum power on my shots, we have to find the perfect range, and he wants to help me find that.”
Kreps will spend the first half of her training camp in the 716 before heading to California.
“It’s good, because I have responsibilities here I need to take care of and I also get to work with my strength coach before heading out there. The arrangement works out for everybody.”
If Kreps gets through this test, her and her management team want her back in the ring as soon as possible, perhaps as early as May.
“I told Mikiah that we have some big plans for her, and she’s not in Kansas anymore,” said Jerry Cesarez, Kreps’ manager at First to Fight Management. “We are excited for her future. We both plan on having a great 2022.”
If Kreps continues to both work with Robles and also fight frequently, she may not have found a better match. According to Lee Groves of CompuBox, Ruiz, while under the tutelage of Robles, had the fourth-quickest turnaround between a fight and a title fight in heavyweight history at 42 days. Of all the top five fighters to have the quickest turnaround, Ruiz was the only one of the bunch to win his fight.
“Manny is great, and Mikiah is on her way to being great,” Cesarez said. “It’s going to be a great partnership, and the people of Niagara Falls are going to get to see it first-hand.”
