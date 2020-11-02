Kreps earns opportunities with quick TKO in debut

Fight fans who are following the career of Niagara Falls native Mikiah Kreps likely won’t have to wait long to see her in a title fight, if she and her team have their druthers.
“We honestly think she can compete for a world title in her fifth or sixth fight,” said Jerry Casarez, who manages Kreps along with current WBO junior lightweight champion Jamel Herring through First to Fight Management.
Kreps, who fought at 118 pounds Friday but would move to 115 or 122 pounds should a title opportunity were to present itself, agrees.
“I feel comfortable fighting at all three (weight classes),” she said. “I’m always working out to ensure I’m able to fight anywhere, given the chance.”
Kreps’ indoctrination into the professional boxing ranks was quick and painful, at least for her opponent, Noelly Romero, Friday night at the Grand Hotel Casino in Tijuana, Mexico. Kreps started the fight by battering Romero with left hooks to the body and head, and then added a sharp, powerful right hand in the second round, reportedly breaking Romero’s nose in the process. The fight ended at just 40 seconds of the second round.
“I could tell she was ready from the beginning,” Casarez said. “When she was warming up in the dressing room, her punches sounded like baseball bats hitting a phone book.”
Kreps and her team are looking for a return to the ring in January.
Kreps is currently without a promoter, but that likely won’t be the case for long. Several top promoters are interested in her, Casarez said, including New York City-based Lou DiBella. DiBella is best known in the Buffalo area for promoting the Joe Mesi-DaVarryl Williamson fight carried on HBO in 2003.
“Im a huge fan of growing women’s boxing,” DiBella said. “These girls are getting one fight on a big card, and that’s just not good enough to help the sport of women's boxing grow. We want to give them an even bigger platform.
“Mikiah is a super hard worker, and her and her entire team are great people. She has the ability to be a champion. She’s someone who lives and breathes the sport.”
Like DiBella, Kreps hopes New York will open soon for sporting events so she can fight closer to home than the 2,600-mile distance from Niagara Falls to Tijuana.
“I’m really excited for the opportunity to fight closer to home when that time comes,” she said
