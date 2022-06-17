DETROIT — Burt native John Beilein will be inducted into the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame on Sept. 10.
Beilein was named to the new class Thursday night, along with former Detroit Pistons point guard Chauncey Billups and former San Diego Charger and Detroit native Antonio Gates. Also making the cut are former Detroit high school basketball stars Chris Webber and Shane Battier, former Michigan softball pitcher Jennie Ritter, former Detroit Red Wing sportscaster Mickey Redmond and Kathy Beauregard, who was Western Michigan's athletic director from 1997 through 2021.
Beilein coached men's basketball at Michigan from 2007 to 2019, turning the Wolverines into a national powerhouse. He posted a 278-150 record, making nine NCAA Tournaments, winning two Big Ten titles and two Big Ten tournament titles. His Michigan teams made the NCAA championship games in 2013 and 2018.
Billups and Battier also were part of the 2020 class but were unable to be inducted then, the hall of fame said without disclosing the reason.
The class is scheduled to be inducted on Saturday, Sept. 10.
The class was voted on by the Hall of Fame’s election task force, a statewide election committee and the public, the hall said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.