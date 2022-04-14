Joe Taylor is prepared to walk down the aisle for the final time. But the night of his final fight is also the beginning of the next chapter in his career.
The Lockport resident started fighting to follow in the footsteps of his father, former professional boxer Johnnie Taylor, but he has also sought to parlay his skills into something more and his Team Taylor brand has expanded over the last decade.
Taylor has won kickboxing championships, MMA championships and opened JT’s Mixed Martial Arts and 24/7 Fitness to train new fighters. He’s also planning to build a community center to aid Lockport’s youth. Now he is adding fight promoter to the list.
On May 20-21, Taylor Promotions is set to host two nights of fights dubbed MAYDAY at Cornerstone Ice Arena in Lockport. The first night will feature amateur boxing bouts, while Saturday’s 10-fight final event will be headlined by Taylor battling Scotland’s Stewart Graham (1-0) for the World Kickboxing Association middleweight championship in his final fight.
“I feel different every moment I wake up,” Taylor said. “I just wanted to finish it with a world title fight at home where it all began.”
Taylor, who is 9-2 in kickboxing bouts, most recently ran his MMA record to 4-0 by winning the King of the Cage middleweight world championship in October at Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino.
He was scheduled to fight in December, but the event was canceled. Taylor was also initially planning on competing in two MMA fights in 2022 after signing a four-fight deal with King of the Cage, but he also stated he would only fight one more year as injuries piled up.
Less than a month before his last fight, Taylor contracted COVID-19 and then suffered a fractured forearm during his knockout victory over George Clynes 23 days later. The 38-year-old has consistently placed health above his career and is content with his decision to step away from the ring.
“I feel like I’ve proved a lot,” Taylor said. “In nine years of fighting, I went from being an amateur world champion to being a professional world champion.”
One of the reasons Taylor is willing to move away from fighting to focus on promoting and training is the talent in the area. Among those on the card for opening night include Lockport’s Kyora Houston, Quentin Holliday and Fahnessa Mcaa, Pendleton's Andrew Jenneve and Rochester’s Corey Weathers. Saturday will feature Lockport’s Vahnessa Tankersley, Austin Smith and Damian Ard.
“These fighters are the future,” Taylor said. “Someone has to take over when I’m done.”
Taylor will also be in the corner for two boxing matches featuring his sons, Joe Jr. and Javon. Joe, 19, is 0-1 as a boxer and Javon, 16, is 1-0.
It was the desire of his father for the “Son of a Legend” to begin fighting and Taylor is excited to watch his sons, but it also makes him uneasy. The high probability of injuries makes Taylor more nervous prior to their fights than his own.
“Fighting isn’t a game and it’s serious,” Taylor said. “I train my boys harder than I train myself because I know how hard it is. I have confidence in them, but as a father I don’t want to see anything happen to them. It could be stressful, but it’s also very exciting to watch them do something that they’re not forced to do.”
The amateur boxing bouts begin at 6 p.m. May 20 and the second night of fights are slated to start at 7 p.m.
Nick Sabato can be reached via email at nick.sabato@gnnewspaper.com or on Twitter @NickSabatoGNN.
