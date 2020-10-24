WILLIAMSVILLE — As Grand Island's Kiersten Brown said it herself, Saturday just wasn't her best day.
The Lady Vikings' defending sectional girls tennis singles champion was upended in the semifinal round of the Section VI tournament, Saturday at the Miller Tennis Center. Brown took home a third-place patch in the event, giving her another third-place mark to go along with the one she earned as a freshman and a third-straight, top-three finish.
Overall, though, it was a stellar weekend for the 2019 sectional champ, as Brown eased her way through the first two rounds with wins over Frontier's Jacquelynn Kelley and Chautauqua Lake's Emily Bauer, with sets of 6-1, 6-0 and 6-1, 6-2, respectively.
That set Brown up with a semifinal match against Clarence's Madeleine Eiss — Brown's adversary in the 2019 finals. Although Brown played tough throughout, she was unable to outduel the 2019 ECIC champion, as Brown fell in straight sets, 6-2 and 6-3.
Brown may have taken the loss to Eiss, but the two have become friends through playing tennis. Despite their friendly competition, Brown shared how proud she was of Eiss for making it all the way to the finals.
From there, though, Brown would take care of business in the third-place match, handling Williamsville East's Kareena Cheruvu in back-to-back sets, 6-0 and 6-1.
"I played good overall, in the semifinals Madeleine just played really good," said Brown, whose friend Eiss fell in the finals to former USTA Junior Tour player Eileen Wang of Williamsville North. "And I could've been better but you know it was one of those days, we all have them. I'm glad I got third, so I'm a second-time third place. ... So I'm glad to add a patch to my varsity jacket, and it was a good tournament, and I enjoyed playing."
Brown shared how much fun the last match was because of how well she was hitting the ball. Although third was not her goal, she's excited to come back for the 2021 season and make another run at a sectional title.
One of the pieces of solace that Brown will take in this finish is knowing how decorated the semifinal field was. Wang's win makes her a two-time sectional champ after claiming the crown as an eighth grader in 2016, before taking part in the junior tour the last three seasons. Eiss not only won the 2019 ECIC title, this would have been her fourth-consecutive fall qualifying for the New York State Public High School Athletic Association tournament.
Cheruvu is no slouch either, as she's posted a 31-2 record in singles competition the last three seasons. Those two losses came this weekend to Brown and Wang.
"I was nervous, very nervous. I kind of froze up a bit, but it's a good field. I'm so proud to be a part of it," said Brown, whose 10-1 singles record this fall boosts her record to 28-2 since last year, as well as a career total of 57-21. "I know all the girls and coming here is so fun because I get to socialize with everyone I know. It was different this year because of COVID ... It's different but it's still sectionals. I like see all the girls I know because there's a very small tennis community in Buffalo.
"I'm sad I don't get to watch those tense matches as much but I'm a part of them."
GI head coach Don Pray was still very proud of Brown's efforts in the tournament, noting that she was a tad off in the semifinal matchup. He did not want to take away from Eiss, though, adding that she tracked down every ball and that she forced Brown's hand to earn key points.
Having seen Brown develop into one of Western New York's top tennis players, Pray can't wait to get back to working with her next fall.
"As I said before, she works hard, she loves the game and those are the two key elements to improvement," Pray said. "We already set goals for next year already, we were talking after the consolation match and what she hopes to do next year. And she's gonna be ready to work in the offseason and then in the summer and get ready for next fall."
Follow sports reporter Khari Demos on Twitter @riri_demos. Also, be sure to listen to the GNN Sports Podcast, on Spotify, Anchor, Apple Podcasts and more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.