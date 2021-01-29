GI alumnae Sam Bailey discusses trip home to NU with Marist

LEWISTON — It may not have been in traditional fashion, but Sam Bailey got the homecoming she desired.
Bailey and her Marist Red Foxes (10-2, 8-2 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference) swept Niagara University in a back-to-back MAAC set last weekend. Just in her sophomore year with the program, Bailey earned her second-highest minutes total of the season in last Saturday's win.
The 2019 Grand Island graduate was unable to point up to her loved ones in the stands, as NU remains fanless to combat the spread of the coronavirus. Regardless, it was a moment the former All-Western New Yorker was thankful for.
"Well at the beginning of the season, I wasn't even too sure if I was gonna be able to come home for the Buffalo trip this year," said Bailey, who averaged 9.3 points,11.7 rebounds, 3.3 steals and 1.2 blocks per game as senior, guiding the Lady Vikings to a Niagara Frontier League title and a Section VI championship game appearance.
"And when I found out we were coming home to play Niagara, I was actually really excited. And growing up, I actually watched Niagara play, and to be in a conference that plays against them is definitely unique. But each year I look forward to the Buffalo trip because a lot of my family and friends get to come, but you know with COVID and everything going on, that wasn't able to happen. But just being home and being in that gym (Gallagher Center) just still brings back good memories and I was just happy to be home and be able to play against them."
On the Red Foxes' bus trip down from their Poughkeepsie campus, Bailey's father made a sign to wave on one of the I-90 bridges as his daughter's team came into town. Both of Bailey's parents paid a visit to the team's hotel prior to last Saturday's game, giving her a pre-game celebration with that same sign and some pom poms.
"So I was able to get to say hi to them which was really good," Bailey said. "And I was really excited. The whole team was excited to see them too and just spread some love. It really helped us before the game, and put us all in a good mood, and I'm glad they were able to do that for me and the rest of the team."
Bailey got to see a lot of success up close in personal as a freshman, as Marist went 26-4 (18-2 MAAC) and earned a share of the conference's regular season championship. But like many throughout the sports world, the Red Foxes' 2019-20 season came to a rapid end due to COVID, just after advancing to the MAAC tournament's semifinals after defeating Monmouth.
Ending the season prematurely was a bummer. But someone like Bailey, closing her freshman season in hopes of earning more minutes as a sophomore, the pandemic put a damper on what the 2020-21 season would look like.
"We were at the MAAC tournament and everyone was rooting for us to win it all and go to the NCAA tournament," Bailey said.
"And then it came to a huge halt, which really was devastating for everyone on the team. And luckily I was only a freshman, so I knew I'd be coming back for three more years to play. But with the whole pandemic and everything, the transition from freshman to sophomore year was both good and bad. It was really good because I had a whole year of experience, so I knew what I was getting myself into, I knew what to expect. But it was not so great (for) all the unknowns due to COVID.
Bailey noted how much of a struggle things were when the pause ensued. The team had to be extra cautious when other students were on campus. The many sacrifices made have worked out, though, as the Red Foxes have played 12 games thus far — one of only five women's programs in the conference to hit that mark.
But it still doesn't mitigate how challenging it is, as Bailey and her Marist squad reside in a bubble on campus. The results have been beneficial for Bailey, however, setting a career-high mark of seven points in first half action against MAAC preseason favorite Manhattan on Jan. 10.
Coming into this season, Bailey did not know what role to expect for herself on the court. Seeing as co-captain Willow Duffell and Bailey were the only returning post players — despite the additions of freshmen Caitlin Weimar and Zaria Demember-Shazer — Bailey was ready for more minutes.
Things have not panned out that way just yet, as Bailey noted how talented the Red Foxes' frontcourt is. But Bailey has never wavered and she shared a lesson that all athletes could learn from.
"Watching the freshmen play over me, it could be bothering sometimes," Bailey said. "But other times that they're in there doing a good job, making an impact, helping us win, I am here for the team wins. ... And if the freshmen are doing well, they stay in, I'm glad for them. I get to learn from them, even if they're younger than me."
Bailey shared how Duffell has been one of her biggest supporters by keeping the former's head in the game, as they continue to guard each other every day in practice.
The GI alumnae is just embracing her role now, knowing that some matchups and personnel present better for her to contribute. Bailey hopes to continue seeing minutes as defensive-mind five, an endearing role for the 6-foot-2 forward.
"Sometimes I go in for defensive purposes and that's fine, I like that," Bailey said. "Other times, I get a run on offense, it all works for me. I'm just trying to embrace every minute I get. Any time I get to step on the court, I try to make an immediate impact, I try to make a positive impact."
Marist has a bit of a break in action, as the Red Foxes will not be back on the court until 4 p.m. Wednesday when they visit MAAC rival Iona.
Follow sports reporter Khari Demos on Twitter @riri_demos.
